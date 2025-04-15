403
Vietjet Offers 50% Off Tickets Across All Routes
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, April 15, 2025 – In celebration of Vietnam's Reunification Day, Vietjet, Vietnam's leading new-age airline, is offering travellers discounts of up to 50% (*) on Eco-class fares across its flight network, from now until April 18, 2025. Flyers can enjoy this deal by applying the promo code VJ50 when booking via and Vietjet Air mobile app, for travel between April 28 and November 30, 2025 (**).
Doubling the joy, Vietjet is also giving away 1.000 SkyPoints to passengers who book flights on its new international routes and register for SkyJoy membership from now until June 30, 2025 (**). SkyJoy members can redeem points for exclusive rewards from over 250 top-tier brands.
Since the beginning of 2025, Vietjet has announced 10 new international routes connecting major Vietnamese cities to popular destinations in China, India, Japan and Singapore, strengthening its global footprint. New additions feature nonstop- services from Hyderabad and Bengaluru to Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam's largest metropolis and economic powerhouse.
With the two new routes, Vietjet has been solidifying its position as the airline with the most extensive flight network between India and Vietnam, operating 10 direct routes with 78 flights per week. This network connects New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru to key Vietnamese hubs-Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, and Da Nang.
Vietnam continues to capture the hearts of global travellers with its stunning landscapes, rich cultural heritage, world-class cuisine, and warm hospitality. From the pristine beaches of Da Nang, Nha Trang, and Phu Quoc, to the UNESCO World Heritage sites of Ha Long Bay, Ninh Binh, Hoi An, and Hue; from the timeless elegance of Hanoi to the vibrant energy of Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam offers something for every type of traveler.
Indian travelers can also explore popular destinations such as Bali, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, and major cities across Australia and Northeast Asia through Vietjet's international network, with a variety of affordable flight options connecting via Vietnam.
(*) Exclude taxes and fees
(**) Exclude public holidays
About Vietjet:
The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers' demands.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam's largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world's only safety and product rating website airlineratings and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others.
