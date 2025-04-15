Reviving Haircare Rituals With Shankara's Brahmi Bhringraj Taila

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Bangalore, Karnataka, India Managing hair health amidst busy schedules, rising stress levels, and changing weather can be challenging. Hair fall, thinning, and early greying have become common concerns for many. Responding to this growing need for mindful hair care, Shankara introduces Brahmi Bhringraj Taila - a hair oil created to support stronger roots, scalp nourishment, and consistent self-care.

Hair oiling has been a regular part of Indian self-care practices for generations. Drawing from these long-standing traditions, the formulation brings together time-tested ingredients to meet the needs of modern lifestyles.

Shankara's Brahmi Bhringraj Taila is made with 100% natural ingredients and is suitable for all hair types, including coloured hair. At the core of the oil is Bhringraj, often referred to as the "king of herbs" for hair. Known for strengthening roots and supporting hair growth, it also helps reduce breakage and delays early greying by preserving the hair's natural pigment. Brahmi works to calm the scalp and improve circulation, while Coconut Oil and Sesame Oil provide deep nourishment and hydration, helping to maintain a healthy scalp environment.

The oil is handcrafted using the Taila Pak Vidhi - a slow, traditional method of heating that helps retain the full potency of each ingredient. Whether your hair is dry, oily, damaged, or colour-treated, this oil is designed to support consistent care and long-term hair health.

Astha Katpitia, Head of Shankara India, shares,“For generations, oiling has been a trusted way to care for hair. With Shankara's Brahmi Bhringraj Taila, we bring this practice back in a meaningful way, blending time-tested ingredients, potent botanicals and oils to strengthen hair, support growth, and make everyday haircare more mindful.”

Shankara's Brahmi Bhringraj Taila is now available across platforms. Priced at INR 650 for 100 ml.

