403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Italy Affirms Readiness To Meet Natos 2% Defense Spending Target
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani reaffirmed Italy's commitment to raise defense spending to 2% of GDP, aligning with NATO targets while aiming to maintain fiscal discipline.
Tajani framed the move not only as a response to NATO commitments but also as part of a broader strategic vision. "This is a signal that Italy is ready to invest more in its security and take a leading role within NATOs European pillar. I believe a common European defense should be our ultimate goal," he added.
Currently, Italy is among the lowest spenders in the Alliance, with 1.57% of GDP allocated to defense in its 2025 budget.
Tajani framed the move not only as a response to NATO commitments but also as part of a broader strategic vision. "This is a signal that Italy is ready to invest more in its security and take a leading role within NATOs European pillar. I believe a common European defense should be our ultimate goal," he added.
Currently, Italy is among the lowest spenders in the Alliance, with 1.57% of GDP allocated to defense in its 2025 budget.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment