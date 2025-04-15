Trump's Tariff Agenda Targets Chinese Tech Amid Trade Tensions

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

President Donald Trump has affirmed that Chinese-made electronics, including smartphones and laptops, will not be exempt from U.S. tariffs, signaling a continuation of his administration's protectionist trade policies. Despite a temporary 90-day pause on certain tariffs, Trump clarified that these products remain subject to existing levies and may face additional duties under national security considerations.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick announced that electronics will be reclassified under semiconductor tariffs within the next one to two months. This move aligns with the administration's broader strategy to reduce dependence on foreign nations, particularly China, for critical goods. The total tariff on Chinese imports currently stands at 145%, combining a 10% baseline, a 125% reciprocal tariff, and a 20% levy linked to fentanyl-related concerns.

The administration is also initiating a Section 232 investigation into semiconductor imports, citing national security risks. This probe could lead to new tariffs aimed at bolstering U.S. manufacturing in critical tech sectors. The investigation targets reliance on East Asian chip suppliers, including Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, Japan, and China. While such probes typically take 270 days, the timeline may be expedited.

China has responded with retaliatory measures, including additional tariffs of 34% on U.S. goods and export controls on certain rare earth elements. These actions have intensified the trade dispute, affecting global supply chains and market stability. The volatility from policy reversals has caused significant turbulence in financial markets, with the S&P 500 down over 10% since Trump's term began.

Critics argue that the administration's tariff approach is chaotic and economically harmful. Senator Elizabeth Warren has condemned the strategy, stating it discourages investment in the U.S. Analysts from Jefferies suggest the exemption reflects both financial market volatility and lobbying by major U.S. firms, adding that the administration is attempting to maintain policy credibility while pursuing its goal to rebuild the U.S. industrial base.

