99 Pc Work On Ram Mandir In Ayodhya Complete: Nripendra Mishra

Ayodhya, April 15 (IANS) Chairman of the Shri Ram Mandir Nirman Samiti, Nripendra Mishra, on Tuesday said that 99 per cent of the construction work on the temple has been completed. Around 2,000 cubic stones are yet to be placed on either side of the temple, while no further stonework is required in the sanctum sanctorum, he added.

Addressing the media, Mishra said,“A discussion has taken place, and as you may have read or seen, the final phase of this project has now begun. Yesterday's event was especially auspicious, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Dr B.R. Ambedkar, the principal architect of our Constitution. On this occasion, the ideals of social harmony exemplified by Lord Ram, the Maryada Purushottam, were brought to life.”

Mishra informed that the temple's ground, first, and second floors were complete.“The Ram Darbar will be installed on the first floor in May. The trust will decide the programme for the installation,” he said.

He added that efforts were underway to accelerate the construction of the temple's surrounding ramparts.

“Some new works have been taken up and need to be completed. The temporary offices on the northern side will be demolished within the next three months. Landscaping and horticulture work will be carried out there as per the master plan. The Northern Gate is also nearly complete.”

According to Mishra, all construction activities related to the temple are expected to be completed by December 2025.

Mishra said that on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti on Monday, all seven temples dedicated to key figures from Lord Ram's life -- Maharishi Valmiki, Nishad Raj, Shabari, Ahalya, Agastya Muni, and Vashishtha -- have been completed and the idols have arrived.

He also mentioned the completion of the Jaltal Pushkarni, a unique water tank situated among the seven temples.“When it was unveiled, a group of monkeys was seen bathing in it -- a moment of joy and great sight for all,” he said.

The temple's shikhar (spire) is also 99 per cent complete.“The kalash (urn) has been installed atop the peak, and another kalash for the parkota (temple perimeter) will be installed by April 30. The associated idols of gods and goddesses will also be placed gradually,” he added.

Mishra acknowledged that there had been delays in the project and offered an apology.

He also announced that a statue of Goswami Tulsidas will be unveiled soon, after which devotees will be able to pay their respects. "Work is also progressing on the museum. If we can complete five galleries in the next three months, it will offer a new experience to devotees visiting the temple," he said.