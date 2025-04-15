Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,180 Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The total combat losses of Russian forces since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, through April 15, 2025, amount to approximately 935,160 personnel, with 1,180 casualties recorded in the past 24 hours.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , as cited by Ukrinform.

In addition to personnel, Russia's military losses now include: 10,629 (+7) tanks, 22,150 (+20) armored fighting vehicles, 26,290 (+68) artillery systems, 1,364 (+2) multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 1,132 (+2) air defense systems, 370 (no change) aircraft, 335 (no change) helicopters, 32,691 (+147) tactical-level UAVs, 3,145 (no change) cruise missiles, 28 (no change) warships/boats, one (no change) submarine, 44,339 (+210) vehicles and fuel trucks, 3,801 (no change) units of special equipment.

The figures are being updated.

As previously reported, as of 22:00 on April 14, there were 82 combat engagements between Ukrainian forces and Russian invaders along the front line.