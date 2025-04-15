Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,180 Over Past Day
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , as cited by Ukrinform.
In addition to personnel, Russia's military losses now include: 10,629 (+7) tanks, 22,150 (+20) armored fighting vehicles, 26,290 (+68) artillery systems, 1,364 (+2) multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 1,132 (+2) air defense systems, 370 (no change) aircraft, 335 (no change) helicopters, 32,691 (+147) tactical-level UAVs, 3,145 (no change) cruise missiles, 28 (no change) warships/boats, one (no change) submarine, 44,339 (+210) vehicles and fuel trucks, 3,801 (no change) units of special equipment.
The figures are being updated.Read also: “ Hart ” Brigade fighters strike Russian personnel clusters near Vovchansk
As previously reported, as of 22:00 on April 14, there were 82 combat engagements between Ukrainian forces and Russian invaders along the front line.
