Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,180 Over Past Day

Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,180 Over Past Day


2025-04-15 02:06:56
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses of Russian forces since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, through April 15, 2025, amount to approximately 935,160 personnel, with 1,180 casualties recorded in the past 24 hours.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , as cited by Ukrinform.

In addition to personnel, Russia's military losses now include: 10,629 (+7) tanks, 22,150 (+20) armored fighting vehicles, 26,290 (+68) artillery systems, 1,364 (+2) multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 1,132 (+2) air defense systems, 370 (no change) aircraft, 335 (no change) helicopters, 32,691 (+147) tactical-level UAVs, 3,145 (no change) cruise missiles, 28 (no change) warships/boats, one (no change) submarine, 44,339 (+210) vehicles and fuel trucks, 3,801 (no change) units of special equipment.

The figures are being updated.

Read also: Hart ” Brigade fighters strike Russian personnel clusters near Vovchansk

As previously reported, as of 22:00 on April 14, there were 82 combat engagements between Ukrainian forces and Russian invaders along the front line.

MENAFN15042025000193011044ID1109430231

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search