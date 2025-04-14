403
Samsung Announces Special Offers On Galaxy S25 Ultra In India
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, India, April 14, 2024: Samsung, India's largest consumer electronics brand, today announced exciting limited period offers on its latest flagship smartphone – Galaxy S25 Ultra. Consumers purchasing Galaxy S25 Ultra in Titanium Silverblue colour will get an instant cashback of INR 12000. In addition, consumers can avail no-cost EMI starting at just INR 3278.
The special offer, valid until April 30, 2025, allows consumers to avail Galaxy S25 Ultra at its lowest ever net effective price of INR 117999. Galaxy S25 Ultra was originally priced starting INR 129999 for the 12GB/256GB variant.
Galaxy S25 Ultra is a true AI companion - AI agents with multimodal capabilities are integrated within the One UI 7 platform to perform complex tasks seamlessly across apps and enable natural user interactions through speech, text, videos and images. Now Brief provides tailored suggestions to guide through the day and Now Bar offers a new hub for ongoing activities. From enhanced productivity with Writing Assist to limitless creativity unleashed by Drawing Assist, the expanded capabilities of Galaxy AI continue to empower users in every aspect of their daily lives. Additionally, Google's enhanced Circle to Search now gives users more helpful information with AI Overviews and one-tap actions.
Powering the Galaxy S25 Ultra, the Snapdragon® 8 Elite Mobile Platform for Galaxy, fuels on-device processing for more responsive AI experiences. With unique customizations for Galaxy, including ProScaler and Samsung's mobile Digital Natural Image engine (mDNIe), the Galaxy S25 Ultra boasts enhanced AI image processing and display power efficiency. Furthermore, the newly introduced 50MP ultrawide camera sensor for the Galaxy S25 Ultra, delivers epic shots from every range in exceptional clarity.
Boasting a 6.9-inch Quad HD+ screen, Galaxy S25 Ultra features a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate to ensure fluid transitions and immersive clarity. Galaxy S25 Ultra features durable titanium and the new Corning® Gorilla® Armor 2. Combined with seven generations of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates, the Galaxy S25 Ultra ensures reliable and optimized performance over the longer lifespan.
Galaxy S25 Ultra is available for purchase on Samsung, offline retail stores and on online platforms. Galaxy S25 Ultra is available in Titanium Silverblue, Titanium Black, Titanium Whitesilver and Titanium Gray. The device is also available in special colours such as Titanium Pinkgold, Titanium Jetblack and Titanium Jadegreen (exclusively on Samsung).
