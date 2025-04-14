New Calculator Models Launch As Casio Celebrates 60Th Anniversary

The new MS-20UC-J series is based on the user-friendly MS-20UC model, which is ideal for everyday use, with each design showcasing traditional Japanese patterns that have been cherished in Japan since ancient times:



MS-20UC-JRD (Asanoha Red)

MS-20UC-JBU (Seigaiha Blue) MS-20UC-JWE (Takekago White)

These three patterns have been familiar in Japan for centuries and are all considered signs of good luck.

At the same time, Casio is introducing the design calculator Comfy JT-200T, which features a simpler design with a strategically placed solar panel for excellent operability and is made with eco-friendly materials that resist visible scratches, supporting long-term use.

The Comfy JT-200T was developed by carefully re-examining and reorganizing the essential elements required in a calculator as the 60th anniversary of Casio calculators approached. It features the following characteristics to support long-term use and will be sold on an ongoing basis, not as a limited anniversary edition:

Casio calculators are currently available in over 100 countries, with total shipments over time now surpassing 1.8 billion units. Since June 2023, Casio has switched to paper packaging, reducing plastic usage by approximately 81% and fostering recycling around the world.

To commemorate the 60th anniversary of first Casio electronic desktop calculator, the 001, a special website has been launched with the theme, "Count on Casio calculators, now and forever." Throughout the year, Casio will not only continue to release new products but also develop initiatives that provide customers with opportunities to experience them.

These products are not available in some countries.

Calculator 60th Anniversary special site



