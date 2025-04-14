403
EU: Israel Current Actions Go Beyond Proportionate Self-Defence
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, April 14 (KUNA) -- EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said on Monday that the overall situation in Gaza is "extremely grave," noting that the actions of the Israeli occupation "go beyond proportionate self-defence".
Speaking at a press conference following the conclusion of the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting, Kallas urged mediators to return to the negotiation table to reach a ceasefire deal and secure the release of all hostages.
The EU top diplomat stressed the importance of not politicizing the humanitarian aid provided by the EU to Gaza and the Palestinians, emphasizing that it must reach "those truly in need".
She reiterated her welcome of the Arab plan for the reconstruction of Gaza and affirmed the EU's determination to work with Arab and international partners to develop three key elements of the plan: "funding, security, and governance in Gaza".
On Syria, Kallas said EU foreign ministers held an intensive discussion on the possibility of moving forward with easing sanctions.
She stated, "It is clear that in order to reconstruct Syria, they (the new Syrian government) need access to services. But it is also clear that we have not seen many steps from the new leadership there".
She added, "The future of Syria remains fragile but also hopeful".
She confirmed that EU member states agreed to "evaluate what has been achieved so far, as we have already taken some steps toward easing sanctions," adding that work will continue on proposing next steps, keeping in mind the conditions and red lines the EU intends to set and the outcomes it hopes to see concretely.
Separately, Kallas said that the ongoing talks between the United States and Iran in Oman "are a step in the right direction". (End)
