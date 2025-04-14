Inter Zonal National Softball Championship Begins In Srinagar

Srinagar – The 10th Inter Zonal National Softball Championship (Men & Women) kicked off on Monday at Bakshi Stadium here. MLA Gurez Nazir Ahmad Khan declared the tournament open.

In all, athletes from across the country are taking part in the championship. All the arrangements for the visiting players and officials have been made by the J&K Sports Council and J&K Softball Association.

The championship is being organised by J&K Softball Association in collaboration with J&K Sports Council under the aegis of Softball Association of India. The championship will continue for three days and will witness tremendous competition. The championship will conclude on April 16.

The MLA welcomed the participating teams and expressed hope that all the players will exhibit their sports skills to the fullest.

J&K, being considered as one of the favourite venues for the national camps and championships for different sports, will definitely give a unique experience to the visiting players, said the MLA.

Prominent personalities present on the inaugural ceremony were Dr. Praveen Anaokar, Secretary General Softball Association of India, and other office bearers and member units of the SBAI. The championship is being sponsored by J&K Sports Council.