Who's Thriving, Who's Struggling And Who's Stuck At The Kitchen Table: How Working Lives Are Changing In The UK

For many people in the UK work is changing: how we work, what we do and where we do it. The change is faster for some than it is for others – and it's not always changing for the better.

A new national survey - organised and managed by my colleagues and I - paints a mixed picture of UK working life. What makes the Skills and Employment Survey 2024 unique is that it the eighth in of a series that stretches back to the mid-1980s .

The survey focuses on people's working lives: what skills they use, how and where they work, and what they think of their job. The data series consists of interviews with nearly 35,000 workers with around 5,500 taking part in 2024.

Some people have good things to say about the way their working lives have changed. Other people's work lives are not improving. For many of us, it's a bit of both.

Good news

One piece of good news is that very few workers regard their jobs as having no value. Contrary to estimates by some scholars that around 40% of people“find themselves labouring at tasks which they consider pointless”, our survey suggests that only 5% of respondents think that their job is meaningless and has no value.

So-called “bullshit jobs” are rare. Instead, nearly 70% reported their jobs gave them a sense of achievement either always or most of the time, while 76% said that their work was useful.

Work is becoming more skilled too. In 2024, 46% of workers reported that they would need a graduate level qualification if they were to apply for their current job today. This is up from 20% in 1986.

A further piece of good news is that the rate of over-qualification has declined. In 2024 35% of workers reported that they held qualifications that were higher than those currently required for their jobs compared to 39% in 2006.

The job quality gender gap is narrowing. The pay gap has fallen steadily, but the gap in the physical environment of work – in working time quality, and in job skills – has also narrowed. For example, the proportion of men who reported that their health or safety was at risk from their work declined from 38% in 2001 to 21% in 2024, while among women it has remained stable at 22%.

Bad news

However, all not is well in the world of work. Workplace abuse is common – 14% of UK workers experienced bullying, violence or sexual harassment at work. The risk of abuse is much higher for women, LGBTQ+ workers, nurses, teachers and those who work at night.

How common is abuse at work? Alan Felstead/Skills and Employment Survey 2024 , Author provided (no reuse)

One of the most striking findings of our survey is the large fall in the ability of employees to take decisions about their immediate job tasks. In 2024, 34% of employees said they had“a great deal of influence” over which tasks they did, how they did them and how hard they worked. This is down from 44% in 2012 and 62% in 1992.

The mechanisms for greater worker control have grown over time, but this has not translated into greater control at an individual level.

Mixed news

Another striking, if not unsurprising, finding is the growth in the number of people woking from home . But the long-running nature of the shift may come as a surprise. The survey shows that the growth of hybrid working started back in 2006, well before the term became fashionable.

The survey also sheds light on where within the home people work. It shows that 45% can insulate themselves from others in the household by creating a home office. The rest must make do with the kitchen table, the sofa or the corner of a room.

Where do people work? Alan Felstead/Skills and Employment Survey 2024 , Author provided (no reuse)

After years of declining trade union membership, the survey shows that the tide may eventually have turned . Membership levels have plateaued, and rates of union presence in the workplace and union influence over pay increased between 2017 and 2024.

A rising proportion of trade union members also say their union has a great or fair amount of influence over how work is organised – up from 42% in 2001 to 51% in 2024.

Technological change brings opportunities as well as benefits. The survey found that digital technology played a role in nearly all jobs, with 78% of workers considering computers“essential” or“very important” in their jobs, up from 45% in 1997.

The share of AI users surged during the period of data collection, indicating its rapid adoption. But there are few signs that it is displacing workers, at least for the time being.

Regular monitoring of all the issues raised here – and many besides – is only possible if regular and robust surveys such as the Skills and Employment Survey are carried out. These are invaluable components of our knowledge infrastructure which must be treasured, protected and supported if we are to accurately assess how the world of work is changing.