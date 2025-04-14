Zelensky Holds Staff Meeting Focused On Corps System Formation

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on Monday during which reports were heard regarding the formation of a corps-based military structure.

The head of state said this in his evening video address , according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Today, I held a meeting of the Staff. We are continuing the development of our army – forming a corps-level command system. Relevant reports were presented. Together with our partners, we are also laying the groundwork for a security contingent – a contingent with the participation of partners, which will maintain peace after this war," he said.

According to Zelensky, meetings related to this security contingent are scheduled to take place later this week.

"Today, we also outlined our foreign policy agenda for the coming weeks – we are working to secure air defense for Ukraine, to strengthen the resilience of our state and Defense Forces, and to ensure that diplomacy finally begins to bear fruit. Glory to Ukraine!" he concluded.