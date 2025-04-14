Real Madrid Icon Luka Madrid Joins Swansea City As Co-Owner

MENAFN - IANS) Swansea, April 14 (IANS) Swansea City has announced that Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modric has joined the club as an investor and co-owner.

Luka is one of the most decorated player in Real Madrid history, winning six Champions Leagues, six Club World Cups, five European Super Cups, four La Liga titles, two Spanish Cups, and five Spanish Super Cups.

“This is an exciting opportunity. Swansea has a strong identity, an incredible fanbase, and the ambition to compete at the highest level. Playing at the highest level, I believe I can provide my experience to the club. My goal is to support the club's growth in a positive way and to help to build an exciting future,” said Modric.

He has also won the The Best FIFA Men's Player award, The Ballon d'Or, and played in the 2018 World Cup Final. He is Croatia's most capped player of all time and, at the age of 39, has made 45 appearances for Real Madrid already this season, scoring four goals.

Luka will play a key role in helping the Championship club garner global attention and progress both on and off the pitch.

“I am excited that Luka has come on board as an investor and co-owner. There is no better role model in the game for our players, from the academy right through to the first team. His endorsement of our ambition and willingness to support us on our journey will be instrumental as we aim to continue to improve our results on and off the pitch. In our conversations, he has demonstrated his passion for the club, his knowledge of how we are performing, and a genuine passion to help us improve. I am really looking forward to working with him more closely to drive us forward,” read the statement by Tom Gorringe, CEO.