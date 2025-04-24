Japan Awards High Honor To Former Jordanian Ambassador Lina Annab

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 24 (Petra) – The Government of Japan has awarded Minister of Tourism and Antiquities and former Ambassador to Japan, Lina Annab, the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun, in recognition of her outstanding contributions to strengthening bilateral relations between Jordan and Japan during her tenure as ambassador from 2019 to 2024.The decoration, one of Japan's highest national honors, was presented at an official ceremony hosted by the Embassy of Japan in Amman. The event was attended by numerous officials and members of the diplomatic corps.Japanese Ambassador to Jordan Hideki Asari praised Annab's exceptional efforts in deepening diplomatic, economic, and cultural ties between the two countries. He highlighted her instrumental role in enhancing Jordan's presence in Japanese forums and fostering mutual understanding and cooperation.In her remarks, Annab expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Japanese government for the distinguished recognition. "This honor is a reflection of the deep-rooted friendship between Jordan and Japan," she said, adding that her diplomatic experience in Tokyo remains one of the most rewarding milestones of her career."This award is not only a personal honor, but also a tribute to the collective efforts made to build bridges of friendship and cooperation between our nations," she noted.The Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun is the highest class of the Order of the Rising Sun, established by Emperor Meiji in 1875. It is awarded to individuals who have made significant contributions to promoting friendly relations and mutual understanding with Japan.