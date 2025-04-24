Regional Conference On Transport Sector Integrity Concludes In Amman

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 24 (Petra) – The regional conference titled "Integrity of the Transport Sector in the Arab Region: Risks, Solutions, and the Roles of Stakeholders," concluded on Thursday in Amman. The event was organized by the Integrity and Anti-Corruption Commission in cooperation with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).Participants underscored the strategic significance of the land, air, and maritime transport sectors in achieving sustainable development across the Arab region. They emphasized that upholding integrity within the sector is essential for enhancing its capacity to meet both economic and operational demands, while promoting transparency, accountability, public participation, and enforcement of the rule of law.The conference highlighted the role of the private sector as a key partner in fostering integrity, stressing the need to create effective platforms for dialogue between public and private institutions. Such collaboration, they noted, makes governance a shared responsibility and encourages adoption of ethical codes of conduct and integrity programs by all stakeholders.Attendees welcomed the initiative proposed by the Jordanian Integrity and Anti-Corruption Commission, in collaboration with UNDP, to establish a regional platform dedicated to advancing joint efforts in enhancing integrity in the transport sector. This platform will be guided by a voluntary charter, jointly developed, to monitor and promote adherence to integrity standards in alignment with international anti-corruption conventions.The initiative is expected to serve as a foundation for broader regional cooperation in reinforcing integrity across other priority sectors that are essential for sustainable development and future regional resilience.The conference brought together approximately 150 participants, including official delegations from 18 Arab and partner countries. Attendees included ministers, senior officials from ministries of transport, heads and representatives of oversight, integrity, and anti-corruption bodies, legislators, financial institution representatives, experts from research centers and civil society organizations, as well as members of the private sector.