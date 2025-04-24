403
Khalifa Stadium To Host Amir Cup Final On May 24
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar Football Association (QFA) on Thursday confirmed that the final of the 53rd Amir Cup will be staged at the iconic Khalifa International Stadium on May 24.
The announcement was made during a press conference held on the sidelines of the Round of 16 draw, where QFA's Head of Competitions, Ali Hamoud al-Nuaimi, also revealed that three other prominent venues - Al Thumama Stadium, Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium and Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium - will host matches throughout the knockout rounds of this year's edition. Al-Nuaimi said the association is aiming to ensure a competitive and well-organised tournament across all participating clubs and venues.
The Round of 16 will feature 12 sides from the Qatar Stars League and four qualifiers from the Second Division. The tournament, renowned for its history and prestige, will follow a single-match knockout format, with extra time and penalty shootouts to be used if necessary to determine the winner. Round of 16 fixtures are Al Ahli vs Qatar SC; Al Shahaniya vs Mesaimeer; Al Rayyan vs Lusail; Al Duhail vs Al Sailiya; Al Gharafa vs Al Khor; Al Sadd vs Al Kharaitiyat; Al Wakrah vs Umm Salal and Al Shamal vs Al Arabi.
Meanwhile, QFA's Head of Media, Ali al-Salat, provided an update on the tournament's fan engagement strategy. He noted that the promotional campaign launched during the preliminary rounds is now in full swing.“The campaign has entered its most exciting phase and will continue to engage fans across the country,” al-Salat said.“Lucrative prizes for fans will be up for grabs during the matches, with more details to be announced soon via the QFA's official media channels.”
Coaches and team officials spoke of their ambitions and expectations, emphasising strong performances and the desire to lift the coveted trophy. Mohammed Gholam, Sporting Director of league champions Al Sadd, outlined his team's objective to complete a domestic double this season.
“We want to keep winning titles and compete strongly to achieve the double this season,” Gholam said.
“Our focus will be on the first match against Al Kharaitiyat, a strong team. We'll begin preparations for the 53rd edition of the tournament with great motivation after successfully winning the league title.”
Christophe Galtier, head coach of Al Duhail, acknowledged the strength of their Round of 16 opponents and the importance of the Amir Cup in salvaging their season.
“Our match against Al Sailiya in the round of 16 of the Amir's Cup will be a difficult one. They've had a successful run in the second division and earned promotion to the first division,” Galtier said.“I hope to lead Al Duhail to their fifth title. This is especially important to make up for our disappointment in the league this season.”
Khaled Taj, assistant coach of Al Ahli, said his team is fully committed to making a deep run in the competition and delivering for their fans.“We are committed to delivering the performance expected of us in this prestigious tournament and advancing to the final stages,” Taj said.
“Our chances against Qatar SC are equal, considering both teams' positions in the QSL this season. It will be a strong match, as each team knows the other well. After our outstanding performance in the league and reaching the top four, we hope to continue our journey in the tournament and meet our fans' expectations.”
Pedro Martins, head coach of Al Gharafa, acknowledged the challenge posed by the draw but remained optimistic about his side's chances.
“The Amir's Cup draw was a tough one for us. Facing Al Khor in the first match, and potentially meeting league champions Al Sadd in the quarter-finals, is a real challenge. Both teams have big ambitions in this tournament,” Martins said.
“We aim to win the championship for the eighth time in the club's history. After finishing third in the league and being strong competitors throughout the season, the team has a good morale boost. That momentum will help us in our quest to bring Al Gharafa back to the podium.”
