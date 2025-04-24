"Shams Al-Matar Solar Power Plant Launched At Queen Alia International Airport

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 24 (Petra) -- The Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) has inaugurated a 4.8-megawatt solar power plant, Shams Al-Matar, marking a major milestone in Jordan's transition toward renewable energy and reinforcing the airport's position as a regional model for sustainable infrastructure.The solar facility, constructed on 65,000 square meters of previously unused land within airport grounds, is expected to generate over 10.5 gigawatt-hours of electricity annually. This will supply approximately 25% of Airport International Group's (AIG) total energy needs equivalent to powering more than 3,000 homes while cutting nearly 6,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions each year.The project was officially inaugurated at a ceremony held at the site, attended by Minister of Transport Wissam Tahtamouni, AIG Chairman Fernando Echegaray, board members, CEO Nicolas Deviller, senior executives, government officials, and representatives from the project developer, Shams Al-Matar for Energy, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kawar Investment.Designed, built, and operated by Shams Al-Matar for Energy, the plant enables QAIA to produce clean energy on-site without disrupting operational efficiency. It is one of the largest solar power systems implemented at an airport in the Middle East and North Africa and serves as a scalable model for similar large-scale renewable energy initiatives.Tahtamouni highlighted the project as a tangible embodiment of Jordan's commitment to clean energy and sustainable transport. "This initiative places QAIA among the region's leading solar-powered airports and supports our national objective of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, in line with the Royal vision and environmental sustainability goals," she said.Tahtamouni emphasized the importance of innovative public-private partnerships in advancing national development and praised the project as a blueprint for future collaborations.AIG Chairman Echegaray described the solar plant as a reflection of Jordan's forward-looking environmental strategy. "This isn't just a project launch it's a declaration of intent. As Jordan's main air gateway, QAIA bears the responsibility to lead by example in sustainability and innovation," he said.Echoing that vision, AIG CEO Nicolas Deviller added, "This solar plant helps us balance rising operational demands with our environmental obligations. It reinforces QAIA's resilience and supports our mission to offer world-class service while reducing environmental impact."Chairman of Kawar Energy, Hanna Zaghloul, praised the collaborative effort behind the project. "Shams Al-Matar is more than infrastructure it's a testament to what Jordan can achieve through strategic public-private cooperation," he said, noting that Kawar Energy has developed nearly 13% of Jordan's photovoltaic capacity to date.The initiative is a central pillar in AIG's long-term environmental strategy and supports QAIA's roadmap toward carbon neutrality by 2050. In addition to lowering emissions and electricity costs, the project addresses broader sustainability challenges, including increasing power demand and mitigating environmental impact on surrounding communities.