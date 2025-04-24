Jordan, South Korea Launch Knowledge Sharing Program To Advance Renewable Energy And Efficiency

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 24 (Petra) – The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, through the Jordan Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Fund (JREEEF), launched the 2024–2025 Knowledge Sharing Program (KSP) in Amman on Thursday, in partnership with the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA).The event was attended by South Korean Ambassador Kim Pil-woo, the head of the Korean delegation, and representatives from Jordan's Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation.The bilateral initiative aims to deepen the exchange of expertise in renewable energy and energy efficiency, drawing on Korea's experience in developing policy frameworks and support mechanisms for clean energy adoption. The collaboration supports Jordan's broader goals of energy security and environmental sustainability.The KSP features a range of activities designed to facilitate institutional and technical knowledge exchange between Korean and Jordanian stakeholders. It also includes capacity-building efforts targeting JREEEF staff, enabling improved policy analysis, program design, and project implementation.As part of the program, a specialized financial study will be conducted to assess the impact of JREEEF's projects and initiatives on reducing the national energy bill. The findings will help enhance the effectiveness of energy-related fiscal policies and contribute to sustainable long-term savings for the state budget.Rasmi Hamzeh, Director of JREEEF, emphasized the importance of the continued partnership with South Korea, noting its alignment with previous fruitful collaborations. "This program will focus on conducting both technical and financial evaluations of JREEEF's activities, while also building the internal capabilities necessary for developing future projects," he said.A KOTRA representative expressed pride in the agency's partnership with Jordan, stating that the initiative reflects South Korea's ongoing commitment to supporting energy sector development in friendly nations through knowledge transfer and the application of best practices.The program aligns with JREEEF's strategic vision to empower Jordan's transition toward a cleaner, more efficient energy future by leveraging global expertise and adapting it to meet the country's priorities.