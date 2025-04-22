Ahmed Shalaby Named Among Middle East's Most Impactful Real Estate Leaders In 2025 By Forbes

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Ahmed Shalaby, President and CEO of Tatweer Misr, has been ranked 64th on Forbes Middle East's prestigious list of the Most Impactful Real Estate Leaders in 2025-a recognition of his pivotal role in redefining Egypt's property landscape and advancing regional real estate development.

As cofounder of Tatweer Misr, Shalaby has led the company since its inception in 2014, transforming it into one of Egypt's most dynamic developers. His leadership has driven the creation of iconic, forward-thinking communities, including IL Monte Galala in Ain Sokhna, Fouka Bay in Ras El Hekma, Bloomfields in Mostakbal City, and the D-Bay project on the North Coast. Each development exemplifies Shalaby's vision of luxury living infused with sustainable design, innovation, and long-term value.

In addition to his executive role, Shalaby's influence extends to national policymaking and industry advocacy. In 2025, he was appointed to the Urban Development and Real Estate Export Committee by the Egyptian Cabinet, underscoring his role in shaping Egypt's urban future. He also serves as Chairman of the Egyptian Real Estate Council and Co-Chair of AmCham Egypt's Real Estate Committee, where he champions international cooperation and policy reform to enhance sector competitiveness.

Shalaby's inclusion in the Forbes list highlights not only his strategic leadership and innovation but also his commitment to advancing Egypt's global standing in the real estate arena. His work continues to position Egypt as a key investment destination in the Middle East, underpinned by visionary development and a focus on long-term urban sustainability.