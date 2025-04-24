'France Stands Firmly With India And Continue Fight Against Terrorism', Says President Macron; Dials PM Modi On Pahalgam Terror Attack

MENAFN - IANS) Paris, April 25 (IANS) French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the telephone over the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, and said that France stands firmly with India and its people in this hour of grief.

Macron also said that France will stand together with its allies and would continue the fight against terrorism wherever necessary.

Taking to social media platform X, the French President wrote: "I have just spoken to my counterpart @narendramodi about the cowardly terrorist attack on Tuesday, which resulted in the tragic death of dozens of innocent civilians. France stands firmly with India and its people in this hour of grief. France, together with its allies, will continue the fight against terrorism wherever necessary."

Earlier on Thursday evening, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote on X: "President @EmmanuelMacron called Prime Minister @narendramodi and conveyed his personal condolences on the brutal killing of innocent people in the heinous terror attack in the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. He strongly condemned the attack and expressed full support and solidarity with the people of India adding that this kind of barbarism is totally unacceptable."

MEA Spokesperson Jaiswal further wrote: "Prime Minister thanked him (French President Emmanuel Macron) for his message of support and conveyed India's strong resolve to bring the perpetrators to justice."

The heinous Pahalgam terrorist attack, which occurred on Tuesday in the Baisaran meadow of Anantnag district, has drawn condemnation from across the world.

The brutal incident led to the killing of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, and injuring several others.

Following the attack, India convened a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

The Central government has announced several diplomatic measures, such as closing the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals, giving them 40 hours to return to their country, and reducing the number of officers in the High Commissions on both sides.

India also halted the Indus Waters Treaty signed in 1960 in the wake of the Pahalgam attack.