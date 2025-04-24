Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Jammu And Kashmir: Gunfight Between Terrorists And Security Forces Breaks Out In Bandipora Amid Search Operations

2025-04-24 10:25:18
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A gunfight occurred in Bandipora, Jammu and Kashmir, as security forces clashed with terrorists during a search operation. The incident occurred when the terrorists fired on security personnel. No casualties have been reported so far, according to the news agency PTI.

(This is a developing story, check back for updates)

