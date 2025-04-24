Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Meets Morocco's FM

2025-04-24 07:28:57
Rabat: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met today, April 24, in Rabat with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates of the Kingdom of Morocco HE Nasser Bourita.



During the meeting, both sides discussed bilateral relations and explored ways to support and enhance cooperation between the two countries.

