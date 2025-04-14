Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Hop Into Big Savings With Hitpaw's Egg-Citing Easter Celebration 2025

Hop Into Big Savings With Hitpaw's Egg-Citing Easter Celebration 2025


2025-04-14 02:13:15
(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) NEW YORK, N.Y., April 14, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - HitPaw , a leading innovator in multimedia software solutions, is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated Easter Sale. HitPaw is a leading brand in AI-driven software solutions, offering innovative tools for video, audio, and image editing. As Easter eggs herald the season of renewal, its annual“Hop into Easter Savings” limited-time promotion (April 14-25), delivering triple surprises for global digital creators, designers, and tech enthusiasts: 40% off top-selling multimedia tools, 50% off AI creative suites, and exclusive monthly subscription bundles at 30% off. This spring, empower your creativity with professional-grade tools that leap beyond boundaries!




Image caption: 2025 HitPaw Easter Sales.

WHAT'S INCLUDED IN THE HITPAW EASTER SAVINGS:

  • Up to 40% OFF on AI-powered media solutions, including video, audio, and image editing tools.
  • AI Bundle Deals with up to 50% OFF savings, perfect for users looking to supercharge their workflows with cutting-edge technology.
  • 1+1 Monthly Plan Combo offers up to 30% OFF , combining long-term access with rewards for loyal customers.

HERE IS THE LIST OF THE MAIN DISCOUNTS:

  • HitPaw VikPea is priced at $74.99/Year for Windows and $82.79/Year for Mac after a 40% OFF.
  • HitPaw FotorPea is priced at $67.79/Year for Windows and $74.99/Year for Mac after a 40% OFF.
  • HitPaw Univd is available for both Windows and Mac at $31.96/Year after a 20% OFF .
  • HitPaw VoicePea is priced at $31.96/Year for Windows and $36.76/Year for Mac after a 20% OFF .
  • Monthly bundle: HitPaw VikPea + HitPaw FotorPea is $57.38 for Windows and $83.98 for Mac after a 30% OFF .
  • Monthly bundle: HitPaw VikPea + HitPaw Univd is $51.76 for Windows and $75.56 for Mac after a 30% OFF .
  • 4-in-1 annual bundle: HitPaw VikPea + HitPaw FotorPea + HitPaw VoicePea + HitPaw Univd is $158.94 for Windows and $174.43 for Mac after a 50% OFF .

HOW TO PARTICIPATE:

For more information or to participate in the event, visit:

2025 HitPaw Easter Sales

About HitPaw:

HitPaw is a leading brand in AI-driven software solutions, offering innovative tools for video, audio, and image editing. With a focus on user-friendly design and advanced AI technology, HitPaw empowers creators worldwide to bring their ideas to life.

Get ready to spring into action with HitPaw's Easter Sale - your perfect time to upgrade your digital toolkit with AI-powered products at incredible prices!

To know more, you may visit: About HitPaw – All Things About HitPaw and [OFFICIAL] HitPaw: Powerful Video, Audio, and Image Solutions Provider

Our Social Media

YouTube:

X/Twitter:

Instagram:

Pinterest:

News Source: HitPaw

MENAFN14042025004236004055ID1109428443

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search