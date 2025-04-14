Hop Into Big Savings With Hitpaw's Egg-Citing Easter Celebration 2025

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) NEW YORK, N.Y., April 14, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - HitPaw , a leading innovator in multimedia software solutions, is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated Easter Sale. HitPaw is a leading brand in AI-driven software solutions, offering innovative tools for video, audio, and image editing. As Easter eggs herald the season of renewal, its annual“Hop into Easter Savings” limited-time promotion (April 14-25), delivering triple surprises for global digital creators, designers, and tech enthusiasts: 40% off top-selling multimedia tools, 50% off AI creative suites, and exclusive monthly subscription bundles at 30% off. This spring, empower your creativity with professional-grade tools that leap beyond boundaries!







Image caption: 2025 HitPaw Easter Sales.

WHAT'S INCLUDED IN THE HITPAW EASTER SAVINGS:



Up to 40% OFF on AI-powered media solutions, including video, audio, and image editing tools.

AI Bundle Deals with up to 50% OFF savings, perfect for users looking to supercharge their workflows with cutting-edge technology. 1+1 Monthly Plan Combo offers up to 30% OFF , combining long-term access with rewards for loyal customers.

HERE IS THE LIST OF THE MAIN DISCOUNTS:



HitPaw VikPea is priced at $74.99/Year for Windows and $82.79/Year for Mac after a 40% OFF.

HitPaw FotorPea is priced at $67.79/Year for Windows and $74.99/Year for Mac after a 40% OFF.

HitPaw Univd is available for both Windows and Mac at $31.96/Year after a 20% OFF .

HitPaw VoicePea is priced at $31.96/Year for Windows and $36.76/Year for Mac after a 20% OFF .

Monthly bundle: HitPaw VikPea + HitPaw FotorPea is $57.38 for Windows and $83.98 for Mac after a 30% OFF .

Monthly bundle: HitPaw VikPea + HitPaw Univd is $51.76 for Windows and $75.56 for Mac after a 30% OFF . 4-in-1 annual bundle: HitPaw VikPea + HitPaw FotorPea + HitPaw VoicePea + HitPaw Univd is $158.94 for Windows and $174.43 for Mac after a 50% OFF .

HOW TO PARTICIPATE:

For more information or to participate in the event, visit:

2025 HitPaw Easter Sales

About HitPaw:

HitPaw is a leading brand in AI-driven software solutions, offering innovative tools for video, audio, and image editing. With a focus on user-friendly design and advanced AI technology, HitPaw empowers creators worldwide to bring their ideas to life.

Get ready to spring into action with HitPaw's Easter Sale - your perfect time to upgrade your digital toolkit with AI-powered products at incredible prices!

To know more, you may visit: About HitPaw – All Things About HitPaw and [OFFICIAL] HitPaw: Powerful Video, Audio, and Image Solutions Provider

