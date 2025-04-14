DAAM, Katara Sign Funding Accord To Support Senyar Festival 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Social and Sport Contribution Fund (DAAM) has signed an agreement with Katara to fund the 11th Senyar Festival 2025 slated to be held from April 16 to 25.

Under this agreement, DAAM will renew the provision of essential financial support to the festival, which is one of the most crucial cultural events in Qatar that contributes to preserving the Qatari maritime heritage and inculcating its legacy in the future generations.

This agreement stems from the leading roles performed by DAAM and public shareholding companies listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) in alignment with the Qatar National Vision 2030, in pursuit of fostering the Qatari maritime legacy and reviving maritime mores.

This year's event features the participation of 60 teams comprising 680 competitors from among amateur fishing and diving enthusiasts. The teams have been divided into three groups of 20 teams each.

The teams will compete within their respective groups, from which the top five teams in each group will advance to the final stage, held under the framework of the challenge competition, with the organizing committee stressing the importance of commitment to the security and safety measures while aboard the traditional dhows, with full adherence to the contest's regulations to avoid potential penalties or disqualification.

The committee clarified that the catch is limited to 17 designated species of fish, affirming that participating dhows will be fitted with tracking cameras to ensure the highest standards of safety and uphold the principles of transparency and integrity throughout the competitions.

Since its inception in 2010, DAAM has launched a wide array of vital projects and initiatives across the cultural, social, sports, and charitable domains, with the contributions from public shareholding companies listed on QSE constituting one of the DAAM's primary financial resources, making them a key partner in advancing community development.

