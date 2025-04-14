Public Works Ministry Delegation To Visit Russia

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Acting Public Works Minister Mullah Mohammad Issa Sani has discussed trade relations with the Russian ambassador in Kabul and a high-ranking delegation is scheduled to visit Russia.

A statement from the Ministry of Public Works said Issa Sani met with Russian ambassador to Kabul Dmitry Zhirnov and his accompanying delegation.

Both sides emphasized economic and trade relations and agreed that a high-ranking delegation from the Ministry of Public Works will visit Russia.

The Ministry of Public Works did not provide further details about the visit.

The statement said the two sides held comprehensive discussions on the repair of the Salang Tunnel and the construction of a new tunnel.

They talked about purchasing road and railway construction equipment, machinery, railway track components and other similar materials from Russia, with Zhirnov saying his country ready to cooperate with Afghanistan in this area.

