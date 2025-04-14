SIFT HEALTHCARE APPOINTS RALPH PERFETTO AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Mr. Perfetto brings over 25 years of experience in healthcare data, analytics, and technology, with a proven track record of driving revenue growth, building innovative platforms, and scaling operations across both startup and enterprise environments. Most recently, he served as SVP of Digital Products and Advanced Data Analytics at Zelis, where he led data strategy and implementation efforts to consolidate vast amounts of enterprise-wide data assets used to support AI-driven payment integrity solutions. He has held senior roles at HMS/Eliza and Optum and founded multiple healthcare technology ventures, including Response Technologies, QualityMetric, and Privacor.

Ralph Perfetto joins Sift Healthcare as COO, bringing 25+ years of leadership in healthcare data and analytics.

"Ralph's combination of product innovation, operational discipline, and healthcare market experience is exactly what Sift needs as we scale," said Justin Nicols , Founder and CEO of Sift Healthcare. "He brings a sharp eye for aligning technology with business value, and we're excited for him to help drive our next phase of impact."

"I'm incredibly excited to join the team at Sift," said Ralph Perfetto. "Sift's platform, culture, and mission to empower healthcare providers through better data and actionable payment predictions fit perfectly with the needs of today's healthcare landscape. I look forward to working alongside Sift's exceptional team to build, scale, and innovate."

About Sift Healthcare

Sift Healthcare is a payments analytics and data science company focused on improving financial outcomes for healthcare organizations. Sift's Payments Intelligence Platform and advanced AI analytics enable healthcare providers to fully leverage their payments data to reduce write-offs, accelerate payer reimbursement, improve patient financial engagement and optimize revenue cycle efficiency.

