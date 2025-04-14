SIFT HEALTHCARE APPOINTS RALPH PERFETTO AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER
"Ralph's combination of product innovation, operational discipline, and healthcare market experience is exactly what Sift needs as we scale," said Justin Nicols , Founder and CEO of Sift Healthcare. "He brings a sharp eye for aligning technology with business value, and we're excited for him to help drive our next phase of impact."
"I'm incredibly excited to join the team at Sift," said Ralph Perfetto. "Sift's platform, culture, and mission to empower healthcare providers through better data and actionable payment predictions fit perfectly with the needs of today's healthcare landscape. I look forward to working alongside Sift's exceptional team to build, scale, and innovate."
About Sift Healthcare
Sift Healthcare is a payments analytics and data science company focused on improving financial outcomes for healthcare organizations. Sift's Payments Intelligence Platform and advanced AI analytics enable healthcare providers to fully leverage their payments data to reduce write-offs, accelerate payer reimbursement, improve patient financial engagement and optimize revenue cycle efficiency.
