Zelenskyy Warns Ukrainian Conflict Might Intensify to World War
(MENAFN) In a recent interview, Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy cautioned that the conflict in Ukraine could potentially evolve into a global war if Kyiv and its allies fail to maintain a strong and united front against ongoing Russian military actions.
Zelenskyy stressed that the continued hostilities, which have lasted over three years, threaten global stability.
He asserted that the situation extends beyond Ukraine’s borders, describing it as a matter concerning the entire world’s security.
“If we do not stand firm, he (Russian President Vladimir Putin) will advance further,” Zelenskyy stated, emphasizing the urgency of global resistance to further Russian expansion.
Zelenskyy dismissed the idea that his concerns were merely “idle speculation,” instead insisting that Putin’s ambition lies in “reviving the Russian Empire and reclaiming territories currently under NATO protection.”
This, he noted, could pull NATO members—including the United States—into the conflict, thus heightening the danger of a broader international war.
When discussing a potential ceasefire, Zelenskyy made it clear that any agreement must involve concrete assurances for Ukraine’s safety.
He underscored that a “just peace” would mean preserving Ukraine’s “sovereignty” and “independence,” without conceding any of its fundamental rights as a nation.
Reaffirming Ukraine’s stance on territorial integrity, Zelenskyy declared that the country will never acknowledge regions under Russian occupation as legitimately Russian, and remains committed to eventually restoring full control over those areas.
