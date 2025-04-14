403
NEOM Investment Fund ventures into biomanufacturing
(MENAFN- Portland Communications)
NEOM, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, 14th April, 2025 - NEOM Investment Fund (NIF), the investment arm of NEOM, has announced a strategic investment in Liberation Labs, a global pioneer in precision-fermentation biomanufacturing. The partnership will set the foundation for Liberation Labs to support Topian, NEOM’s food company, in designing and developing an advanced precision-fermentation facility in the Kingdom.
Liberation Labs develops and operates purpose-built biomanufacturing facilities that utilize precision fermentation to produce basic food ingredients. The process offers a scalable and sustainable solution to traditional food production methods and can be used to produce high-value proteins without the need for animals.
Majid Mufti, CEO of NIF, commented: “This strategic partnership marks an important step on NEOM’s journey to become a global hub for industrial-scale sustainable food production. Liberation Labs’ expertise in precision fermentation and biomanufacturing will advance the establishment of NEOM as a leader in the biomanufacturing space, catalyzing the adoption of advanced food technologies and reshaping the food systems of tomorrow.”
Mark Warner, Founder and CEO of Liberation Labs, said: “The development of our first site in the Middle East, in partnership with NIF and Topian, is an incredible opportunity to blend our purpose-built biomanufacturing with their purpose-driven organizations. We look forward to collaborating to redefine the future of food production.”
Dr. Juan Carlos Motamayor, CEO of Topian, added, “At Topian, we’re transforming food systems to meet the needs of a growing population and a changing climate. The establishment of this advanced biomanufacturing facility will enable us to produce key food ingredients and high-quality alternative proteins efficiently and sustainably. This investment will not only help reduce food imports and improve food security but will also create new economic opportunities and high-skilled jobs, giving the Kingdom a competitive advantage in the dynamic, high-value novel-food sector.”
The investment in Liberation Labs embodies NIF’s role as a strategic investor and ecosystem developer. It lays the groundwork for scalable solutions that will not only benefit Topian’s business but also advance Saudi Arabia’s position as a leader in advanced food biomanufacturing.
