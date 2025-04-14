Wilsonart Unveils Revolutionary New HPL Commercial Collection

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) No-Repeat Woodgrains Provide Unique Realism to Commercial Design Bringing Beauty That Can't Be Repeated

TEMPLE, Texas, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilsonart, a global leader in engineered surfaces, has redefined woodgrain design with the expansion of its Wilsonart WoodgrainsTM collection as part of its latest high-pressure laminate (HPL) commercial launch. Featuring 16 no-repeat plain sliced bookmatched woodgrain designs, this groundbreaking HPL offering delivers beauty and performance that traditional wood veneer simply cannot match.

“Our Woodgrains collection represents a new era for commercial designers, offering the warmth and authenticity of real wood with advanced engineering that makes it tougher, more versatile and more sustainable,” said Audra Keiber, Director of Product Design at Wilsonart.“We scanned real wood veneer so that every inch of these designs is truly unique, emulating the beauty of real wood without the premium mark-up.”

The collection's 16 no-repeat woodgrain designs are crafted to recreate the natural beauty of real wood veneer. Each sheet features uninterrupted patterns across its full 5'x12' or 4'x8' dimensions, ensuring a seamless look developed specifically for large-scale veneer layouts like wall panels, interior doors and tabletops. Designs include:



8269K-05 – Maple PB Natural This classic natural maple has a plain sliced bookmatch that showcases the unadorned beauty of its swirled grain in light creamy tones.

8271K-05 – Maple PB Nutmeg This medium-toned maple features a plain sliced bookmatch in rich brown tones, balancing sophistication with a touch of spice.

8272K-05 – Maple PB Chestnut A dark and dramatic maple boasting a plain sliced bookmatch accentuated by deep brown tones that deliver timeless elegance.

8273K-05 – Cherry PB Natural This natural cherry features a plain sliced bookmatch that celebrates the rosy warmth of this wood's distinctive brown tones.

8274K-05 – Cherry PB Toasted A light-colored cherry in a plain sliced bookmatch creates a warm and inviting aesthetic with its soft and subtle brown hues.

8275K-05 – Cherry PB Sienna This medium-stained cherry features a plain sliced bookmatch in warm brown tones, accentuated with the earthy bronzed undertones of an aged cherry heartwood.

8276K-05 – Cherry PB Auburn This dark-stained cherry with a plain sliced bookmatch is the definition of drama, with intense chocolatey tones and hints of deepest red.

8277K-05 – Walnut PB Natural This distinctive natural walnut features a plain sliced bookmatch that enhances the inherent beauty of its unique grain and rich brown color.

8278K-05 – Walnut PB Mellow Featuring a lighter shade of walnut with a plain sliced bookmatch, this offers a touch of modern sophistication in soft taupe tones.

8279K-05 – Walnut PB Cognac This robust medium-stained walnut features a plain sliced bookmatch with a hint of warmth that evokes the depth and intensity of a refined brandy.

8281K-05 – White Oak PB Natural This natural white oak has a plain sliced bookmatch that exposes its rich grain pattern, subtle variations in color and inviting warmth.

8282K-05 – White Oak PB Wheaton A light-colored white oak featuring a plain sliced bookmatch that radiates a soft and airy aesthetic with its smooth, creamy tones.

8283K-05 – White Oak PB Honey This medium-toned white oak features a plain sliced bookmatch in an earthy brown hue that connects with nature.

8284K-05 – White Oak PB Spice A deeply stained white oak with a plain sliced bookmatch featuring sophisticated chocolate tones that exude timeless elegance and accentuate its prominent wood grain.

8285K-05 – Maple PB Cashmere A light brown maple with a plain sliced bookmatch brings a Scandinavian elegance that feels soft, lightweight, and luxurious. 8286K-05 – Walnut PB Ember A dark-stained walnut with a plain sliced bookmatch glows with subtle tones of chocolate and hints of cool charcoal that accentuate its distinctive grain pattern.

Complementing the no-repeat woodgrains are two additional woodgrains featuring the new Silken Wood finish, two new stone designs and nine solid colors inspired by natural elements. These finishes offer a serene counterpoint to the collection's bold wood textures.

Additional woodgrains featuring new Silken Wood Finish include:



8266K-17 – Anderson Cherry A mix of partial cathedrals and straight grain. A medium brown with hints of taupe and chocolate in the grain (featuring 17 Silken Wood finish). 8268K-17 – Newlands An exotic Seno Etimoe wood design with quarter-sawn grain and slight contrast in the linear features. A medium grey with warm highlights and lowlights (featuring 17 Silken Wood finish).

Stone designs include:



5059K-15 – Terrena Soapstone A charcoal grey soapstone with a vibrant mix of cool blue and golden color vein accents. 5067K-15 – Aluma Marble A white textured marble with refined directional warm bronze veining.

Solid colors include:



D506-60 – Silver Mist An elegant silver solid color.

D507-60 – Porcelain Mist A solid light greyish white color.

D508-60 – Icecap Mist A nuanced soothing light blue solid color.

D509-60 – Ethereal Mist An airy light green solid color with a hint of grey undertone.

D511-60 – Silk Mist A sandstone brown solid color.

D512-60 – Nile Mist A medium-dark blue-grey solid color.

D513-60 – Peacock Mist A bold bluish green solid color.

D515-60 – Snow White Mist A pure white solid color. D516-60 – Spruce Mist A muted green solid color with a neutral warm grey undertone.



This spectrum of species and stains gives customers a versatile range of options to fit any design aesthetic. Paired with Wilsonart's ÆONTM Technology, the collection provides wear resistance that's 3X better than other laminates and 16X better than veneer, ensuring lasting beauty in high-traffic commercial environments.

Wilsonart Woodgrains delivers a sustainable alternative to traditional wood veneer, made with 23% post-consumer recycled content on average, helping to reduce environmental impact without sacrificing quality or aesthetic.

“Wilsonart Woodgrains is a game-changer for commercial spaces. This collection combines timeless beauty with cutting-edge technology, providing designers with endless possibilities to create inspiring environments that are built to last,” added Keiber.

For more information about Wilsonart WoodgrainsTM, visit wilsonart.com .

About Wilsonart

Founded in 1956, Wilsonart is a world-leading engineered surfaces company driven by a mission to create surfaces people love, with service they can count on, delivered by people who care. Our company is headquartered in Austin, Texas, USA, with operations in the Americas and Europe. We manufacture and distribute High Pressure Laminate (HPL), Coordinated Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) and Edgeband, Adhesives, Compact Laminate, Composite Countertops, Quartz, Solid Surface, Epoxy, Waterproof Wall Panels, and other decorative engineered surfaces for use in the office, education, healthcare, hospitality, retail, and residential markets. Operating under the Wilsonart®, Arborite®, Bushboard, Durcon®, KML, Laminart®, MermaidTM, Polyrey®, Ralph Wilson®, Resopal®, Shore®, Technistone®, THINSCAPE® and WetwallTM brands, we continuously redefine decorative surfaces through award-winning design, performance, service and sustainability. For more information, visit .

Contact:

Kate Kremin

L.C. Williams & Associates

...

(312) 565-4611

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at