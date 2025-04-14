Western Industries Plastic Products Names Chief Executive Officer

Ryan Gladieux is a senior executive leader with 25 years of experience

WINFIELD, Kan., April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Western Industries Plastic Products LLC ("Western"), a premium manufacturer of large blow-molded products and a portfolio company of Littlejohn Capital, LLC, announced today the appointment of Ryan Gladieux as Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Gladieux is an accomplished senior executive leader with 25 years of experience in the manufacture of packaging for consumer goods who brings a strong background in the plastics industry and sales and marketing expertise. Most recently, he served as CEO of CTI Systems. Previously, Mr. Gladieux served as Senior Vice President of Rapak, President of Weener Plastics as well as holding executive positions with Consolidated Container Company and Plastipak Packaging, Inc. He began his career with Owens-Illinois. A graduate of Stetson University, Mr. Gladieux also received his M.B.A. degree from Stetson.

Angus C. Littlejohn III, President of Littlejohn Capital, commenting on Mr. Gladieux's appointment, said: "Ryan brings a strong balance of commercial acumen and operational strengths, and we look forward to his leveraging his sales and marketing background to maximize the company's growth trajectory. He will continue to drive operational excellence across the company's manufacturing and supply chain footprint, as well as build on the company's culture of customer orientation and commercial excellence."

In addition, Western named Dona Andrews as Chief Operating Officer. Ms. Andrews is a 26+ year veteran with Western, having joined the company in 1998, and most recently serving as Senior Director of Operations since 2021. Ms. Andrews served as interim CEO of Western since September 2024.

About Western Industries Plastic Products

Western Industries Plastic Products, LLC has been the go-to name in large part custom blow molding for nearly 40 years. Western has an extensive selection of 15 to 75 lb. accumulator head machines, with platen sizes up to 96". As a leading OEM contract manufacturer of custom blow-molded products, Western has developed a network of core capabilities along with their blow molding capabilities that allows them to assist customers with any stage of a plastics blow molding project. Western has grown to become an industry-leading designer and manufacturer of premium blow molded finished products and components for a variety of end markets, including building material, sporting goods, outdoor living, health & leisure, lawn & garden and other sectors. The company's products are shipped worldwide. Founded in 1987, Western is headquartered in South Central Kansas in Winfield. Visit .

Contact: Chris Tofalli

Chris Tofalli Public Relations LLC

914-834-4334

