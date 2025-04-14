Stockwik Publishes Annual Report And Sustainability Report

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Stockwiks annual report and sustainability report for financial year 2024 has been published on our website,

This information is being disclosed by Stockwik Förvaltning AB (publ) in compliance with the Market Securities Act. The information was submitted for publication at 14:00 (CEST) on April 14th, 2025, through the designated contact person provided below.

About Stockwik

Stockwik offers a stable platform for small businesses to develop both organically and through acquisitions. Stockwik's companies offer value-adding products and services to corporate customers. Stockwik is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap with the short name STWK.

