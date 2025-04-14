Stockwik Publishes Annual Report And Sustainability Report
This information is being disclosed by Stockwik Förvaltning AB (publ) in compliance with the Market Securities Act. The information was submitted for publication at 14:00 (CEST) on April 14th, 2025, through the designated contact person provided below.
For further information, please contact:
Urban Lindskog, President and CEO
Stockwik Förvaltning AB (publ)
E-mail: ...
About Stockwik
Stockwik offers a stable platform for small businesses to develop both organically and through acquisitions. Stockwik's companies offer value-adding products and services to corporate customers. Stockwik is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap with the short name STWK.
Attachments
-
240411 Stockwik publishes annual report
stockwik-2024-12-31-0-sv
Stockwik Årsredovisning 2024
