France, Iraq Hold Talks to Boost Ties, Regional Stability
(MENAFN) French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot arrived in Baghdad on Wednesday, kicking off a regional tour that will also take him to Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.
In a press briefing after discussions with his Iraqi counterpart, Fuad Hussein, Barrot stressed the need to prevent Iraq from being dragged into regional disputes. He also praised Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani's efforts to maintain national stability.
Barrot reaffirmed France's support for the Arab-led reconstruction plan for Gaza following the Israeli conflict, underscoring that a two-state solution remains the only viable option for peace in the Middle East. Additionally, he called for honoring Syria's territorial integrity under its new leadership following the departure of Bashar al-Assad last December.
Hussein, in his remarks, shared that the two leaders discussed defense matters, including potential purchases of French military equipment. He also expressed Iraq’s backing for the ongoing nuclear negotiations between Iran and the U.S., stating that “it is the only solution to reach a peaceful settlement.” Furthermore, Hussein reiterated Iraq’s commitment to Syria’s stability and a broader political solution.
According to the French Foreign Ministry, Barrot’s visit is a testament to France’s dedication to Iraq’s security and its role in promoting regional equilibrium. The tour also aligns with French plans to host an international conference in June aimed at advancing the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian issue.
French President Emmanuel Macron recently announced his intention to recognize a Palestinian state in the coming months.
