Modi inaugurates India’s first vertical-lift sea bridge
(MENAFN) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the Pamban Bridge, India’s first vertical-lift sea bridge, which links the island town of Rameswaram to the mainland in Tamil Nadu. Spanning over 2 kilometers across the Palk Strait, the bridge features a 72.5-meter central span that can be lifted vertically up to 17 meters to allow marine vessels to pass underneath.
The modern rail bridge, built by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited under the Ministry of Railways, was constructed at a cost exceeding $823 million. It is expected to significantly boost rail connectivity and trade in the region.
The new bridge replaces the historic Pamban rail bridge, originally built during British rule to facilitate trade between India and then-Ceylon (now Sri Lanka). The old bridge notably survived the 1964 tsunami, although a passenger train tragically plunged into the sea during the disaster.
The new Pamban Bridge, praised for its advanced engineering and future-ready design, has been likened to iconic structures such as San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge, London’s Tower Bridge, and the Oresund Bridge between Denmark and Sweden. It also includes provisions for dual rail tracks to accommodate future transportation needs.
Shortly after the inauguration, a technical glitch occurred when the movable center span failed to lower properly. However, the issue was deemed minor and was resolved quickly, according to The Hindu.
During his return from a weekend trip to Sri Lanka, Modi flew over the nearby Ram Setu (also known as Adam’s Bridge) — a 48-kilometer stretch of natural limestone shoals connecting India to Sri Lanka — and shared aerial footage of the site.
