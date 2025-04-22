Chargeafter Partners With Foundation Finance To Expand Home Improvement Financing Options

ChargeAfter adds Foundation Finance to its embedded lending network, further expanding its reach and reinforcing its leadership in home improvement financing.

ChargeAfter , the embedded lending platform for point-of-sale financing, has partnered with Foundation Finance to expand financing options available to home improvement contractors and their customers.

ChargeAfter's embedded lending network, powered by its waterfall financing technology, enables contractors to instantly match customers to the best-fit financing options. Foundation Finance expands access to home improvement financing of up to $100,000 with terms of up to 20 years for near-prime customers – boosting approvals and enhancing the customer experience. A smooth, secure financing experience builds customer confidence, especially crucial in the home improvement industry, where financing decisions often take place at the customer's kitchen table.

About ChargeAfter

About Foundation Finance