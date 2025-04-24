Black Box Reports Strongest Quarterly Performance Of FY25 With Rs 1,550 Crore In Q4 Order Wins

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 24 (IANS) Black Box Limited, a leading global provider of digital infrastructure solutions, on Thursday, announced its best-ever quarterly performance for the financial year 2024–25, achieving order wins totaling Rs 1,550 crore in Q4.

This landmark achievement underscores the success of the company's ongoing transformation and strategic focus on high-value, large-scale projects with global marquee clients.

The quarter was marked by several key victories, including a landmark Rs 240 crore order for a large-scale infrastructure modernisation initiative with one of the United States' largest hospital networks.

Additionally, Black Box secured over Rs 225 crore in data centre service contracts with major global hyperscalers.

The company also expanded its footprint in the transportation sector, winning over Rs 130 crore in new orders for airport modernisation projects.

In the education sector, Black Box was awarded a contract worth Rs 90 crore by a leading US-based university.

Further strengthening its position, Black Box secured significant orders outside of the US, with notable wins in the Asia-Pacific and Indian markets. These included a Rs 90 crore engagement with a major consumer electronics firm in APAC region, as well as two large deals in India, one in the telecommunications sector for 5G rollout by Indian telcos and another with one of the largest municipal corporations totalling Rs 180 crore.

These wins highlight the company's continued strength in delivering high-value digital infrastructure solutions across a broad spectrum of industries.

Black Box's strategic initiatives, including the appointment of a Chief Revenue Officer for the US market and the expansion of industry-focused sales leadership, have been pivotal in driving this momentum and accelerating growth across key verticals and geographies.

“We are seeing strong, sustained client demand for the modernisation of IT and networking infrastructure to stay competitive in an increasingly digital-first world,” said Sanjeev Verma, Whole Time Director, Black Box Ltd.

“This demand is fueled by the growing recognition that digital infrastructure is central to AI adoption and long-term business resilience.”

Verma added,“This quarter's exceptional performance validates our strategic priorities and reinforces our commitment to disciplined execution. As we continue to innovate and enhance our global go-to-market capabilities, we are well-positioned to deliver lasting value to our clients and stakeholders.”