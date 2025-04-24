403
French Foreign Minister Starts Middle East Diplomatic Tour
(MENAFN) French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Noel Barrot commenced his diplomatic journey through the Middle East with a stop in Baghdad on Wednesday, marking the first phase of a regional itinerary that includes Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.
His visit highlights France’s ongoing engagement with key players in the region amid complex political dynamics.
During a press conference held after his meeting with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, Barrot highlighted the critical need to prevent Iraq from being entangled in broader regional tensions.
He commended the efforts of Iraqi Premier Mohammed Shia al-Sudani for preserving domestic calm, signaling France’s appreciation for Baghdad’s stabilizing role.
Barrot, the senior French envoy, reaffirmed France’s endorsement of an Arab-led initiative aimed at the rebuilding of Gaza, following the destructive Israeli conflict.
He reiterated that the "two-state solution" remains the sole viable route to achieving lasting peace and regional security in the Middle East.
In addition, Barrot stressed the need to uphold Syria’s national unity amid leadership changes, referencing the removal of "the Bashar al-Assad regime" in December of the previous year.
His statement underscores France’s position on respecting sovereignty and promoting stability in the region.
On the Iraqi side, Minister Fuad Hussein noted that his meeting with Barrot encompassed military-related matters, including the potential acquisition of French defense equipment.
This reflects growing military cooperation between the two nations.
Hussein also expressed his endorsement of the continuing diplomatic dialogue between Iran and the United States, stating that it remains the only path to a peaceful resolution.
Furthermore, he reaffirmed Iraq’s commitment to supporting Syrian stability, with the aim to "build a comprehensive political process" moving forward.
