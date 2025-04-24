403
India pushes Bangladesh to ‘avoid rhetoric’ that damage relations
(MENAFN) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh’s interim chief adviser Muhammad Yunus held their first bilateral meeting since a change of leadership in Dhaka, aiming to foster “constructive” cooperation despite rising tensions between the two countries.
The meeting took place on the sidelines of the sixth BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok on Friday. According to the Indian Foreign Ministry, Modi emphasized India’s commitment to building a pragmatic and positive relationship with Bangladesh, while urging Dhaka to “avoid rhetoric that vitiates the environment.” He also raised concerns over illegal border crossings and the safety of minorities, particularly Hindus, in Bangladesh.
Yunus described the talks as “candid, productive, and constructive,” reaffirming Bangladesh’s appreciation for its close relationship with India, built on historical ties, geographic closeness, and cultural links. He also presented Modi with a photo of their earlier meeting in January 2015.
During the meeting, Yunus reportedly inquired about Bangladesh’s request to extradite former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India after stepping down in August 2024 amid mass protests. The interim government has accused her and her allies of serious crimes, including murder and genocide. India has yet to respond publicly to the request.
Tensions have worsened recently after Yunus promoted Bangladesh as a strategic partner for China in the Bay of Bengal, calling the country the “only guardian” of the region. The remark drew criticism in India, with Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar highlighting India’s dominant geographic and economic presence in the Bay of Bengal and broader ASEAN region.
Yunus also accused Hasina of destabilizing Bangladesh through inflammatory media statements. Meanwhile, his recent visit to China saw the signing of a deal to upgrade Bangladesh’s Mongla port, a move that could sideline India, which previously secured operational rights at the port.
The $33 million Mongla modernization project, funded mostly by a Chinese loan, is expected to be completed by December 2028, though recent reports did not clarify whether India remains involved in the initiative.
