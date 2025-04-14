Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Minor Tourist Dies After Hit By Unknown Vehicle In Pahalgam

Minor Tourist Dies After Hit By Unknown Vehicle In Pahalgam


2025-04-14 08:14:44
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A minor tourist from Uttar Pradesh lost her life after she was hit by an unknown vehicle in Pahalgam area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district.

An official said an accident took place near selfie point Pahalgam when an unknown vehicle hit and injured a minor tourist girl.

He said that girl namely Halma Hasina (04) daughter of Hashim Quraishi resident of Mulganj, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh was brought to hospital Pahalgam for treatment.

He said that the girl was referred to GMC Anantnag for further treatment, however, doctors declared her brought dead at GMC Anantnag.

Meanwhile police have taken cognizance and started an investigation in this regard. (JKNS)

Read Also Eight Injured In Sinthan Top Road Accident One Dead, Nine Injured In Road Accident In J&K's Banihal

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN14042025000215011059ID1109427081

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search