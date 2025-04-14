Minor Tourist Dies After Hit By Unknown Vehicle In Pahalgam

An official said an accident took place near selfie point Pahalgam when an unknown vehicle hit and injured a minor tourist girl.

He said that girl namely Halma Hasina (04) daughter of Hashim Quraishi resident of Mulganj, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh was brought to hospital Pahalgam for treatment.

He said that the girl was referred to GMC Anantnag for further treatment, however, doctors declared her brought dead at GMC Anantnag.

Meanwhile police have taken cognizance and started an investigation in this regard. (JKNS)

