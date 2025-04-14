‘Collusion Between BJP & Congress’, Says AAP On National Herald Case

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) AAP leader Somnath Bharti backed party spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar's remarks on the National Herald case on Monday, calling it an“open and shut” case.

Bharti expressed confusion over what he described as a mysterious bond between the BJP and the Congress, accusing the BJP of shielding corruption not just within its own ranks, but also that of the Congress.

His reaction came after Priyanka Kakkar questioned the lack of arrests in the National Herald case.“Why are the leaders of the Congress party not being arrested? It is because both these parties (BJP and Congress) are united. Whenever elections are near, they rake up such cases. The BJP has had control of various agencies for the past 10 years. The National Herald case is an open and shut case,” she said.

Supporting her claims, Somnath Bharti told IANS:“Whatever she said is factual. The National Herald case has been ongoing for a long time. Even the High Court and the Supreme Court have refused to grant relief. Everything is out in the open. Yet, no Congress leader has been arrested.”

Drawing a comparison with the cases against AAP leaders, Bharti added:“In our case, there was no scam, no factual connection, no proper documentation - yet our leaders, including our top leader Arvind Kejriwal, were targeted and arrested. So, I fail to understand the nature of this bond and collusion between the BJP and the Congress.”

Bharti further accused the BJP of providing political shelter to the corrupt.

“The BJP has become a shelter for corruption. It's like a washing machine - commit any crime, join them, and be cleansed. It now seems the BJP has even given a guarantee to Congress: we will criticise you, but we will not arrest you.”

He concluded by stating that this perceived alliance is becoming more evident to the public.

“The country is watching this collusion. While BJP arrests AAP leaders without evidence, it spares Congress leaders even in cases with clear revelations," he concluded.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday announced that it had issued notices to take possession of immovable assets worth Rs 661 crore attached in connection with a money laundering probe against the Congress-controlled Associated Journals Limited (AJL).