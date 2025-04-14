Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) Announces First Quarter 2025 Results


2025-04-14 06:16:28
BUFFALO, N.Y., April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T" or "the Company") reports quarterly net income of $584 million or $3.32 of diluted earnings per common share.

(Dollars in millions, except per share data)


1Q25


4Q24


1Q24

Earnings Highlights

Net interest income

$ 1,695

$ 1,728

$ 1,680

Taxable-equivalent adjustment

12

12

12

Net interest income - taxable-equivalent

1,707

1,740

1,692

Provision for credit losses

130

140

200

Noninterest income

611

657

580

Noninterest expense

1,415

1,363

1,396

Net income

584

681

531

Net income available to common shareholders - diluted

547

644

505

Diluted earnings per common share

3.32

3.86

3.02

Return on average assets - annualized

1.14 %

1.28 %

1.01 %

Return on average common shareholders' equity - annualized

8.36

9.75

8.14

Average Balance Sheet

Total assets

$ 208,321

$ 211,853

$ 211,478

Interest-bearing deposits at banks

19,695

23,602

30,647

Investment securities

34,480

33,679

28,587

Loans and leases

134,844

135,723

133,796

Deposits

161,220

164,639

164,065

Borrowings

14,154

14,228

16,001

Selected Ratios

(Amounts expressed as a percent, except per share data)







Net interest margin

3.66 %

3.58 %

3.52 %

Efficiency ratio (1)

60.5

56.8

60.8

Net charge-offs to average total loans - annualized

.34

.47

.42

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.63

1.61

1.62

Nonaccrual loans to total loans

1.14

1.25

1.71

Common equity Tier 1 ("CET1") capital ratio (2)

11.50

11.68

11.08

Common shareholders' equity per share

$ 163.62

$ 160.90

$ 150.90

(1)

A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is included in the tables that accompany this release.

(2)

CET1 capital ratio at March 31, 2025 is estimated.

Financial Highlights

  • Net interest margin widened to 3.66% in the recent quarter as compared with 3.58% in the fourth quarter of 2024 reflecting lower levels of average earning assets. Lower funding costs associated with interest-bearing deposits and short-term borrowings were partially offset by a decline in the yields received on average interest-bearing deposits at banks and average loans and leases.
  • Average loans and leases in the recent quarter reflect a lower average balance of commercial real estate loans, partially offset by modest increases in the average balances of commercial and industrial, residential real estate and consumer loans.
  • First quarter average deposits reflect maturities of brokered time deposits and a seasonal decline in commercial customer deposits.
  • The recent quarter decline in noninterest income reflects a distribution from M&T's investment in Bayview Lending Group, LLC ("BLG") and net gains on bank investment securities each in the final quarter of 2024.
  • Noninterest expenses in the first quarter of 2025 reflect seasonal salaries and employee benefits expense of $110 million and higher outside data processing and software costs, partially offset by lower other costs of operations, which in the fourth quarter of 2024 included the redemption of certain of M&T's trust preferred obligations and vacated facility write-downs, partially offset by a pension-related distribution benefit.
  • The level of nonaccrual loans improved to 1.14% of loans outstanding at March 31, 2025 from 1.25% at December 31, 2024.
  • M&T repurchased 3,415,303 shares of its common stock for a total cost of $662 million, including the share repurchase excise tax, in the first quarter of 2025. Reflecting repurchases, M&T's CET1 capital ratio declined to an estimated 11.50% at March 31, 2025, representing an 18 basis-point decrease from 11.68% at December 31, 2024.

Chief Financial Officer Commentary

"I am pleased with the solid financial results we obtained in the first quarter. M&T's start to the year reflects the consistency and strength of our diversified banking model, healthy levels of capital and liquidity as well as improved credit results. We continue to invest in our people, technology and processes to better serve our customers. We remain steadfast in our goal to make a difference in the communities where we work and live."

- Daryl N. Bible, M&T's Chief Financial Officer

Contact:



Investor Relations:

Steve Wendelboe

716.842.5138

Media Relations:

Frank Lentini

929.651.0447

Non-GAAP Measures (1)







Change
1Q25 vs.


Change
1Q25 vs.

(Dollars in millions, except per share data)


1Q25

4Q24

4Q24

1Q24

1Q24

Net operating income

$ 594

$ 691

-14 %

$ 543

9 %

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

3.38

3.92

-14

3.09

9

Annualized return on average tangible assets

1.21 %

1.35 %


1.08 %

Annualized return on average tangible common equity

12.53

14.66


12.67

Efficiency ratio

60.5

56.8


60.8

Tangible equity per common share

$ 111.13

$ 109.36

2

$ 99.54

12

______________

(1)

A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is included in the tables that accompany this release.

M&T consistently provides supplemental reporting of its results on a "net operating" or "tangible" basis, from which M&T excludes the after-tax effect of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (and the related goodwill and core deposit and other intangible asset balances, net of applicable deferred tax amounts) and expenses associated with merging acquired operations into M&T (when incurred), since such items are considered by management to be "nonoperating" in nature.

Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income







Change
1Q25 vs.


Change
1Q25 vs.

(Dollars in millions)


1Q25

4Q24

4Q24

1Q24

1Q24

Average earning assets

$ 189,116

$ 193,106

-2 %

$ 193,135

-2 %

Average interest-bearing liabilities

129,938

132,313

-2

131,451

-1

Net interest income - taxable-equivalent

1,707

1,740

-2

1,692

1

Yield on average earning assets

5.52 %

5.60 %


5.74 %

Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

2.70

2.94


3.26

Net interest spread

2.82

2.66


2.48

Net interest margin

3.66

3.58


3.52

Taxable-equivalent net interest income decreased $33 million in the recent quarter as compared with the fourth quarter of 2024 largely due to two less calendar days in the recent quarter.

  • Average interest-bearing deposits at banks decreased $3.9 billion and the yield received on those deposits declined 32 basis points.
  • Average investment securities increased $801 million and the rates earned on those securities increased 12 basis points.
  • Average loans and leases decreased $879 million and the yield received on those loans and leases declined 11 basis points.
  • Average interest-bearing deposits decreased $2.3 billion and the rates paid on such deposits declined 27 basis points.
  • Average borrowings declined $74 million and the rates paid on such borrowings decreased 3 basis points.

Taxable-equivalent net interest income increased $15 million as compared with the year-earlier first quarter.

  • Average interest-bearing deposits at banks decreased $11.0 billion and the yield received on those deposits declined 101 basis points.
  • Average investment securities increased $5.9 billion and the yield earned those securities rose 70 basis points.
  • Average loans and leases grew $1.0 billion while the yield received on those loans and leases decreased 26 basis points.
  • Average interest-bearing deposits rose $334 million while the rates paid on those deposits declined 56 basis points.
  • Average borrowings decreased $1.8 billion and the rates paid on such borrowings declined 24 basis points.

Average Earning Assets







Change
1Q25 vs.


Change
1Q25 vs.

(Dollars in millions)


1Q25

4Q24

4Q24

1Q24

1Q24

Interest-bearing deposits at banks

$ 19,695

$ 23,602

-17 %

$ 30,647

-36 %

Trading account

97

102

-4

105

-8

Investment securities

34,480

33,679

2

28,587

21

Loans and leases









Commercial and industrial

61,056

60,704

1

56,821

7

Real estate - commercial

26,259

27,896

-6

32,696

-20

Real estate - consumer

23,176

23,088

-

23,136

-

Consumer

24,353

24,035

1

21,143

15

Total loans and leases

134,844

135,723

-1

133,796

1

Total earning assets

$ 189,116

$ 193,106

-2

$ 193,135

-2

Average earning assets decreased $4.0 billion, or 2%, from the fourth quarter of 2024.

  • Average interest-bearing deposits at banks decreased $3.9 billion reflecting a decline in average deposits, purchases of investment securities and share repurchases.
  • Average investment securities increased $801 million primarily due to purchases of fixed rate agency mortgage-backed securities and U.S. Treasury securities during the first quarter of 2025 and the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Average loans and leases decreased $879 million primarily reflective of lower average commercial real estate loans of $1.6 billion resulting from lower origination activity and higher payoffs, partially offset by higher average commercial and industrial loans and leases of $352 million, average consumer loans of $318 million and average residential real estate loans of $88 million.

Average earning assets decreased $4.0 billion, or 2%, from the first quarter of 2024.

  • Average interest-bearing deposits at banks decreased $11.0 billion reflecting purchases of investment securities, loan growth, lower average balances of deposits and short-term borrowings and share repurchases.
  • Average investment securities increased $5.9 billion primarily reflecting purchases of fixed rate agency mortgage-backed securities and U.S. Treasury securities since the beginning of 2024.
  • Average loans and leases increased $1.0 billion predominantly due to higher average commercial and industrial loans and leases of $4.2 billion, reflecting growth spanning most industry types, and average consumer loans of $3.2 billion, reflecting recreational finance and automobile loan growth. Partially offsetting those increases was a $6.4 billion decline in average commercial real estate loans.

Average Interest-bearing Liabilities







Change
1Q25 vs.


Change
1Q25 vs.

(Dollars in millions)


1Q25

4Q24

4Q24

1Q24

1Q24

Interest-bearing deposits









Savings and interest-checking deposits

$ 101,564

$ 102,127

-1 %

$ 94,867

7 %

Time deposits

14,220

15,958

-11

20,583

-31

Total interest-bearing deposits

115,784

118,085

-2

115,450

-

Short-term borrowings

2,869

2,563

12

6,228

-54

Long-term borrowings

11,285

11,665

-3

9,773

15

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 129,938

$ 132,313

-2

$ 131,451

-1











Brokered savings and interest-checking
deposits

$ 9,991

$ 9,690

3 %

$ 8,030

24 %

Brokered time deposits

777

1,740

-55

5,193

-85

Total brokered deposits

$ 10,768

$ 11,430

-6

$ 13,223

-19

Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased $2.4 billion, or 2%, in the recent quarter as compared with the fourth quarter of 2024. Average interest-bearing deposits declined $2.3 billion reflecting maturities of customer and brokered time deposits.

Average interest-bearing liabilities declined $1.5 billion, or 1%, from the first quarter of 2024.

  • Average interest-bearing deposits rose $334 million reflecting a $2.8 billion increase in average non-brokered deposits, partially offset by a $2.5 billion decrease in average brokered deposits. That decrease reflects maturities of brokered time deposits, partially offset by an increase in brokered savings and interest-checking deposits.
  • Average borrowings decreased $1.8 billion reflecting lower average short-term borrowings from FHLB of New York, partially offset by issuances of senior notes and other long-term debt since the beginning of 2024.

Provision for Credit Losses/Asset Quality







Change

1Q25 vs.


Change

1Q25 vs.

(Dollars in millions)


1Q25

4Q24

4Q24

1Q24

1Q24

At end of quarter









Nonaccrual loans

$ 1,540

$ 1,690

-9 %

$ 2,302

-33 %

Real estate and other foreclosed assets

34

35

-3

38

-12

Total nonperforming assets

1,574

1,725

-9

2,340

-33

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (1)

384

338

13

297

29

Nonaccrual loans as % of loans outstanding

1.14 %

1.25 %


1.71 %












Allowance for credit losses

$ 2,200

$ 2,184

1

$ 2,191

-

Allowance for credit losses as % of loans outstanding

1.63 %

1.61 %


1.62 %












For the period









Provision for credit losses

$ 130

$ 140

-7

$ 200

-35

Net charge-offs

114

160

-29

138

-18

Net charge-offs as % of average loans (annualized)

.34 %

.47 %


.42 %

______________

(1)

Predominantly government-guaranteed residential real estate loans.

The provision for credit losses was $130 million in the first quarter of 2025 as compared with $140 million in the immediately preceding quarter and $200 million in the first quarter of 2024. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans outstanding increased from 1.61% at December 31, 2024 to 1.63% at March 31, 2025 reflecting a modest deterioration in the macroeconomic forecasts. Net charge-offs totaled $114 million in 2025's first quarter as compared with $160 million in 2024's final quarter and $138 million in the year-earlier quarter, representing .34%, .47% and .42%, respectively, of average loans outstanding.

Nonaccrual loans were $1.5 billion at March 31, 2025, $150 million lower than at December 31, 2024 and $762 million lower than at March 31, 2024. The lower level of nonaccrual loans at the recent quarter end as compared with December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024 reflects decreases in commercial real estate and commercial and industrial nonaccrual loans.

Noninterest Income







Change
1Q25 vs.


Change
1Q25 vs.

(Dollars in millions)


1Q25

4Q24

4Q24

1Q24

1Q24

Mortgage banking revenues

$ 118

$ 117

- %

$ 104

13 %

Service charges on deposit accounts

133

131

1

124

7

Trust income

177

175

1

160

11

Brokerage services income

32

30

3

29

10

Trading account and other non-hedging derivative gains

9

10

4

9

3

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

-

18

-100

2

-97

Other revenues from operations

142

176

-19

152

-6

Total


$ 611

$ 657

-7

$ 580

5

Noninterest income in the first quarter of 2025 decreased $46 million, or 7%, from 2024's fourth quarter.

  • The net gain on bank investment securities in the fourth quarter of 2024 reflected realized gains on the sales of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac preferred securities, partially offset by losses on non-agency investment securities.
  • Other revenues from operations decreased $34 million reflecting a $23 million distribution from M&T's investment in BLG in the fourth quarter of 2024 and lower loan syndication fees and merchant discount and credit card fees in the recent quarter.

Noninterest income rose $31 million, or 5%, as compared with the first quarter of 2024.

  • Mortgage banking revenues rose $14 million due to higher gains on sales of commercial mortgage loans and increased residential mortgage loan sub-servicing fees.
  • Service charges on deposit accounts increased $9 million reflecting a rise in commercial service charges.
  • Trust income increased $17 million predominantly due to higher sales and fees from the Company's global capital markets business and improved market performance in the wealth management business.
  • Other revenues from operations decreased $10 million reflecting a $25 million distribution from M&T's investment in BLG in the first quarter of 2024, partially offset by higher letter of credit and other credit-related fees.

Noninterest Expense







Change
1Q25 vs.


Change
1Q25 vs.

(Dollars in millions)


1Q25

4Q24

4Q24

1Q24

1Q24

Salaries and employee benefits

$ 887

$ 790

12 %

$ 833

7 %

Equipment and net occupancy

132

133

-1

129

3

Outside data processing and software

136

125

10

120

14

Professional and other services

84

80

3

85

-3

FDIC assessments

23

24

-2

60

-61

Advertising and marketing

22

30

-27

20

9

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets

13

13

3

15

-12

Other costs of operations

118

168

-30

134

-12

Total


$ 1,415

$ 1,363

4

$ 1,396

1

Noninterest expense rose $52 million, or 4%, from the fourth quarter of 2024.

  • Salaries and employee benefits expense increased $97 million, reflecting $110 million of seasonally higher stock-based compensation, payroll-related taxes and other employee benefits expense, and the impact of annual merit increases, partially offset by two less working days in the first quarter of 2025.
  • The increase in outside data processing and software costs largely reflects higher software licensing fees and maintenance expenses.
  • Other costs of operations decreased $50 million reflecting a $20 million loss on the redemption of certain of M&T's trust preferred obligations and a $27 million write-down of two vacated office facilities each in the fourth quarter of 2024, and lower costs associated with the Company's supplemental executive retirement savings plan primarily related to market performance. Partially offsetting those favorable factors was a $12 million pension-related distribution benefit recognized in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Noninterest expense increased $19 million, or 1%, from the first quarter of 2024.

  • Salaries and employee benefits expense increased $54 million reflecting higher salaries expense from annual merit and other increases, higher average employee staffing levels and a rise in incentive compensation, including stock-based compensation expense.
  • Outside data processing and software costs rose $16 million reflecting higher software licensing fees and maintenance expenses.
  • The decline in FDIC assessments reflects the estimated incremental special assessment expense of $29 million recorded in the first quarter of 2024.
  • Other costs of operations decreased $16 million reflecting lower costs associated with the Company's supplemental executive retirement savings plan in the recent quarter and losses on lease terminations related to certain vacated properties in the first quarter of 2024.

Income Taxes

The Company's effective income tax rate was 23.2% in the first quarter of 2025 as compared with 22.8% in the fourth quarter of 2024 and 20.0% in the first quarter of 2024. The first quarter of 2024 income tax expense reflects a net discrete tax benefit related to the resolution of a tax matter inherited from the acquisition of People's United Financial, Inc.

Capital



1Q25

4Q24

1Q24

CET1

11.50 %

(1)

11.68 %

11.08 %

Tier 1 capital

13.03

(1)

13.21

12.38

Total capital

14.50

(1)

14.73

14.04

Tangible capital – common

8.95

9.07

8.03

______________

(1)

Capital ratios at March 31, 2025 are estimated.

M&T's capital ratios remained well above the minimum set forth by regulatory requirements. Cash dividends declared on M&T's common and preferred stock totaled $223 million and $36 million, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

The CET1 capital ratio for M&T was estimated at 11.50% as of March 31, 2025. M&T's total risk-weighted assets at March 31, 2025 are estimated to be $156.2 billion.

M&T repurchased 3,415,303 shares of its common stock in accordance with its capital plan during the recent quarter at an average cost per share of $192.06 resulting in a total cost, including the share repurchase excise tax, of $662 million, compared with 957,988 shares at an average cost per share of $206.70 and a total cost, including the share repurchase excise tax, of $200 million in fourth quarter of 2024. No share repurchases occurred in the first quarter of 2024.

Conference Call

Investors will have an opportunity to listen to M&T's conference call to discuss first quarter financial results today at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial (800) 347-7315. International participants, using any applicable international calling codes, may dial (785) 424-1755. Callers should reference M&T Bank Corporation or the conference ID #MTBQ125. The conference call will be webcast live through M&T's website at . A replay of the call will be available through Monday April 21, 2025 by calling (800) 695-1624 or (402) 530-9026 for international participants. No conference ID or passcode is required. The event will also be archived and available by 3:00 p.m. today on M&T's website at .

About M&T

M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services with a branch and ATM network spanning the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. For more information on M&T Bank, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and related conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the rules and regulations of the SEC. Any statement that does not describe historical or current facts is a forward-looking statement, including statements based on current expectations, estimates and projections about M&T's business, and management's beliefs and assumptions.

Statements regarding the potential effects of events or factors specific to M&T and/or the financial industry as a whole, as well as national and global events generally, on M&T's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond M&T's control.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "target," "estimate," "continue," or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict and may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted.

While there can be no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties is complete, important factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements include the following, without limitation: economic conditions and growth rates, including inflation and market volatility; events and developments in the financial services industry, including industry conditions; changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and interest rate sensitivity; prepayment speeds, loan originations, loan concentrations by type and industry, credit losses and market values on loans, collateral securing loans, and other assets; sources of liquidity; levels of client deposits; ability to contain costs and expenses; changes in M&T's credit ratings; domestic or international political developments and other geopolitical events, including trade and tariff policies and international conflicts and hostilities; changes and trends in the securities markets; common shares outstanding and common stock price volatility; fair value of and number of stock-based compensation awards to be issued in future periods; the impact of changes in market values on trust-related revenues; federal, state or local legislation and/or regulations affecting the financial services industry, or M&T and its subsidiaries individually or collectively, including tax policy; regulatory supervision and oversight, including monetary policy and capital requirements; governmental and public policy changes; political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which M&T and its subsidiaries do business; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings, including tax-related examinations and other matters; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, regulatory agencies or legislation; increasing price, product and service competition by competitors, including new entrants; technological developments and changes; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; the mix of products and services; protection and validity of intellectual property rights; reliance on large customers; technological, implementation and cost/financial risks in large, multi-year contracts; continued availability of financing; financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support M&T and its subsidiaries' future businesses; and material differences in the actual financial results of merger, acquisition, divestment and investment activities compared with M&T's initial expectations, including the full realization of anticipated cost savings and revenue enhancements.

These are representative of the factors that could affect the outcome of the forward-looking statements. In addition, as noted, such statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates, general economic and political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which M&T and its subsidiaries do business, and other factors.

M&T provides further detail regarding these risks and uncertainties in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, including in the Risk Factors section of such report, as well as in other SEC filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and M&T assumes no duty and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements.

Financial Highlights







Three months ended


March 31,

(Dollars in millions, except per share, shares in thousands)

2025

2024

Change

Performance






Net income

$ 584

$ 531

10 %

Net income available to common shareholders

547

505

8

Per common share:




Basic earnings

3.33

3.04

10

Diluted earnings

3.32

3.02

10

Cash dividends

1.35

1.30

4

Common shares outstanding:




Average - diluted (1)

165,047

167,084

-1

Period end (2)

162,552

166,724

-3

Return on (annualized):




Average total assets

1.14 %

1.01 %

Average common shareholders' equity

8.36

8.14

Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$ 1,707

$ 1,692

1

Yield on average earning assets

5.52 %

5.74 %

Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

2.70

3.26

Net interest spread

2.82

2.48

Contribution of interest-free funds

.84

1.04

Net interest margin

3.66

3.52

Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)

.34

.42

Net operating results (3)






Net operating income

$ 594

$ 543

9

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

3.38

3.09

9

Return on (annualized):




Average tangible assets

1.21 %

1.08 %

Average tangible common equity

12.53

12.67

Efficiency ratio

60.5

60.8








At March 31,

Loan quality

2025

2024

Change

Nonaccrual loans

$ 1,540

$ 2,302

-33 %

Real estate and other foreclosed assets

34

38

-12

Total nonperforming assets

$ 1,574

$ 2,340

-33

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)

$ 384

$ 297

29

Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:




Nonaccrual loans

$ 69

$ 62

12

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

368

244

50

Nonaccrual loans to total loans

1.14 %

1.71 %

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.63

1.62

Additional information






Period end common stock price

$ 178.75

$ 145.44

23

Domestic banking offices

955

958

-

Full time equivalent employees

22,291

21,927

2

______________

(1)

Includes common stock equivalents.

(2)

Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans.

(3)

Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein.

(4)

Predominantly government-guaranteed residential real estate loans.

Financial Highlights, Five Quarter Trend


Three months ended

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

(Dollars in millions, except per share, shares in thousands)

2025

2024

2024

2024

2024

Performance










Net income

$ 584

$ 681

$ 721

$ 655

$ 531

Net income available to common shareholders

547

644

674

626

505

Per common share:








Basic earnings

3.33

3.88

4.04

3.75

3.04

Diluted earnings

3.32

3.86

4.02

3.73

3.02

Cash dividends

1.35

1.35

1.35

1.35

1.30

Common shares outstanding:








Average - diluted (1)

165,047

166,969

167,567

167,659

167,084

Period end (2)

162,552

165,526

166,157

167,225

166,724

Return on (annualized):








Average total assets

1.14 %

1.28 %

1.37 %

1.24 %

1.01 %

Average common shareholders' equity

8.36

9.75

10.26

9.95

8.14

Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$ 1,707

$ 1,740

$ 1,739

$ 1,731

$ 1,692

Yield on average earning assets

5.52 %

5.60 %

5.82 %

5.82 %

5.74 %

Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

2.70

2.94

3.22

3.26

3.26

Net interest spread

2.82

2.66

2.60

2.56

2.48

Contribution of interest-free funds

.84

.92

1.02

1.03

1.04

Net interest margin

3.66

3.58

3.62

3.59

3.52

Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)

.34

.47

.35

.41

.42

Net operating results (3)










Net operating income

$ 594

$ 691

$ 731

$ 665

$ 543

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

3.38

3.92

4.08

3.79

3.09

Return on (annualized):








Average tangible assets

1.21 %

1.35 %

1.45 %

1.31 %

1.08 %

Average tangible common equity

12.53

14.66

15.47

15.27

12.67

Efficiency ratio

60.5

56.8

55.0

55.3

60.8











March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Loan quality

2025

2024

2024

2024

2024

Nonaccrual loans

$ 1,540

$ 1,690

$ 1,926

$ 2,024

$ 2,302

Real estate and other foreclosed assets

34

35

37

33

38

Total nonperforming assets

$ 1,574

$ 1,725

$ 1,963

$ 2,057

$ 2,340

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)

$ 384

$ 338

$ 288

$ 233

$ 297

Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:








Nonaccrual loans

$ 69

$ 69

$ 69

$ 64

$ 62

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

368

318

269

215

244

Nonaccrual loans to total loans

1.14 %

1.25 %

1.42 %

1.50 %

1.71 %

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.63

1.61

1.62

1.63

1.62

Additional information










Period end common stock price

$ 178.75

$ 188.01

$ 178.12

$ 151.36

$ 145.44

Domestic banking offices

955

955

957

957

958

Full time equivalent employees

22,291

22,101

21,986

22,110

21,927

______________

(1)

Includes common stock equivalents.

(2)

Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans.

(3)

Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein.

(4)

Predominantly government-guaranteed residential real estate loans.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income



Three months ended


March 31,

(Dollars in millions)

2025

2024

Change

Interest income

$ 2,560

$ 2,745

-7 %

Interest expense

865

1,065

-19

Net interest income

1,695

1,680

1

Provision for credit losses

130

200

-35

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

1,565

1,480

6

Other income




Mortgage banking revenues

118

104

13

Service charges on deposit accounts

133

124

7

Trust income

177

160

11

Brokerage services income

32

29

10

Trading account and other non-hedging derivative gains

9

9

3

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

-

2

-97

Other revenues from operations

142

152

-6

Total other income

611

580

5

Other expense




Salaries and employee benefits

887

833

7

Equipment and net occupancy

132

129

3

Outside data processing and software

136

120

14

Professional and other services

84

85

-3

FDIC assessments

23

60

-61

Advertising and marketing

22

20

9

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets

13

15

-12

Other costs of operations

118

134

-12

Total other expense

1,415

1,396

1

Income before taxes

761

664

15

Income taxes

177

133

33

Net income

$ 584

$ 531

10 %

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income, Five Quarter Trend


Three months ended

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

(Dollars in millions)

2025

2024

2024

2024

2024

Interest income

$ 2,560

$ 2,707

$ 2,785

$ 2,789

$ 2,745

Interest expense

865

979

1,059

1,071

1,065

Net interest income

1,695

1,728

1,726

1,718

1,680

Provision for credit losses

130

140

120

150

200

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

1,565

1,588

1,606

1,568

1,480

Other income








Mortgage banking revenues

118

117

109

106

104

Service charges on deposit accounts

133

131

132

127

124

Trust income

177

175

170

170

160

Brokerage services income

32

30

32

30

29

Trading account and other non-hedging
derivative gains

9

10

13

7

9

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

-

18

(2)

(8)

2

Other revenues from operations

142

176

152

152

152

Total other income

611

657

606

584

580

Other expense








Salaries and employee benefits

887

790

775

764

833

Equipment and net occupancy

132

133

125

125

129

Outside data processing and software

136

125

123

124

120

Professional and other services

84

80

88

91

85

FDIC assessments

23

24

25

37

60

Advertising and marketing

22

30

27

27

20

Amortization of core deposit and other
intangible assets

13

13

12

13

15

Other costs of operations

118

168

128

116

134

Total other expense

1,415

1,363

1,303

1,297

1,396

Income before taxes

761

882

909

855

664

Income taxes

177

201

188

200

133

Net income

$ 584

$ 681

$ 721

$ 655

$ 531

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet





March 31,

(Dollars in millions)

2025

2024

Change

ASSETS




Cash and due from banks

$ 2,109

$ 1,695

24 %

Interest-bearing deposits at banks

20,656

32,144

-36

Trading account

96

99

-3

Investment securities

35,137

28,496

23

Loans and leases:




Commercial and industrial

60,596

57,897

5

Real estate - commercial

25,867

32,416

-20

Real estate - consumer

23,284

23,076

1

Consumer

24,827

21,584

15

Total loans and leases

134,574

134,973

-

Less: allowance for credit losses

2,200

2,191

-

Net loans and leases

132,374

132,782

-

Goodwill

8,465

8,465

-

Core deposit and other intangible assets

93

132

-30

Other assets

11,391

11,324

1

Total assets

$ 210,321

$ 215,137

-2 %






LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 49,051

$ 50,578

-3 %

Interest-bearing deposits

116,358

116,618

-

Total deposits

165,409

167,196

-1

Short-term borrowings

1,573

4,795

-67

Long-term borrowings

10,496

11,450

-8

Accrued interest and other liabilities

3,852

4,527

-15

Total liabilities

181,330

187,968

-4

Shareholders' equity:




Preferred

2,394

2,011

19

Common

26,597

25,158

6

Total shareholders' equity

28,991

27,169

7

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 210,321

$ 215,137

-2 %

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet, Five Quarter Trend











March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

(Dollars in millions)

2025

2024

2024

2024

2024

ASSETS








Cash and due from banks

$ 2,109

$ 1,909

$ 2,216

$ 1,778

$ 1,695

Interest-bearing deposits at banks

20,656

18,873

24,417

24,792

32,144

Trading account

96

101

102

99

99

Investment securities

35,137

34,051

32,327

29,894

28,496

Loans and leases








Commercial and industrial

60,596

61,481

61,012

60,027

57,897

Real estate - commercial

25,867

26,764

28,683

29,532

32,416

Real estate - consumer

23,284

23,166

23,019

23,003

23,076

Consumer

24,827

24,170

23,206

22,440

21,584

Total loans and leases

134,574

135,581

135,920

135,002

134,973

Less: allowance for credit losses

2,200

2,184

2,204

2,204

2,191

Net loans and leases

132,374

133,397

133,716

132,798

132,782

Goodwill

8,465

8,465

8,465

8,465

8,465

Core deposit and other intangible assets

93

94

107

119

132

Other assets

11,391

11,215

10,435

10,910

11,324

Total assets

$ 210,321

$ 208,105

$ 211,785

$ 208,855

$ 215,137










LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY








Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 49,051

$ 46,020

$ 47,344

$ 47,729

$ 50,578

Interest-bearing deposits

116,358

115,075

117,210

112,181

116,618

Total deposits

165,409

161,095

164,554

159,910

167,196

Short-term borrowings

1,573

1,060

2,605

4,764

4,795

Long-term borrowings

10,496

12,605

11,583

11,319

11,450

Accrued interest and other liabilities

3,852

4,318

4,167

4,438

4,527

Total liabilities

181,330

179,078

182,909

180,431

187,968

Shareholders' equity:








Preferred

2,394

2,394

2,394

2,744

2,011

Common

26,597

26,633

26,482

25,680

25,158

Total shareholders' equity

28,991

29,027

28,876

28,424

27,169

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 210,321

$ 208,105

$ 211,785

$ 208,855

$ 215,137

Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheet and Annualized Taxable-equivalent Rates


Three months ended

Change in balance

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

March 31, 2025 from

2025

2024

2024

December 31,

March 31,

(Dollars in millions)

Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

2024

2024

ASSETS














Interest-bearing deposits at banks

$ 19,695

4.48 %

$ 23,602

4.80 %

$ 30,647

5.49 %

-17 %

-36 %

Trading account

97

3.42

102

3.37

105

3.42

-4

-8

Investment securities

34,480

4.00

33,679

3.88

28,587

3.30

2

21

Loans and leases:














Commercial and industrial

61,056

6.36

60,704

6.56

56,821

6.99

1

7

Real estate - commercial

26,259

6.16

27,896

6.25

32,696

6.36

-6

-20

Real estate - consumer

23,176

4.44

23,088

4.45

23,136

4.28

-

-

Consumer

24,353

6.57

24,035

6.65

21,143

6.54

1

15

Total loans and leases

134,844

6.06

135,723

6.17

133,796

6.32

-1

1

Total earning assets

189,116

5.52

193,106

5.60

193,135

5.74

-2

-2

Goodwill

8,465


8,465


8,465


-

-

Core deposit and other intangible assets

92


100


140


-8

-34

Other assets

10,648


10,182


9,738


5

9

Total assets

$ 208,321


$ 211,853


$ 211,478


-2 %

-1 %
















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Interest-bearing deposits














Savings and interest-checking

deposits

$ 101,564

2.20 %

$ 102,127

2.44 %

$ 94,867

2.61 %

-1 %

7 %

Time deposits

14,220

3.54

15,958

3.95

20,583

4.41

-11

-31

Total interest-bearing deposits

115,784

2.37

118,085

2.64

115,450

2.93

-2

-

Short-term borrowings

2,869

4.52

2,563

4.93

6,228

5.42

12

-54

Long-term borrowings

11,285

5.65

11,665

5.57

9,773

5.81

-3

15

Total interest-bearing liabilities

129,938

2.70

132,313

2.94

131,451

3.26

-2

-1

Noninterest-bearing deposits

45,436


46,554


48,615


-2

-7

Other liabilities

3,949


4,279


4,393


-8

-10

Total liabilities

179,323


183,146


184,459


-2

-3

Shareholders' equity

28,998


28,707


27,019


1

7

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 208,321


$ 211,853


$ 211,478


-2 %

-1 %

Net interest spread

2.82


2.66


2.48



Contribution of interest-free funds

.84


.92


1.04



Net interest margin

3.66 %


3.58 %


3.52 %



Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures, Five Quarter Trend


Three months ended

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

2025

2024

2024

2024

2024

(Dollars in millions, except per share)










Income statement data










Net income










Net income

$ 584

$ 681

$ 721

$ 655

$ 531

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)

10

10

10

10

12

Net operating income

$ 594

$ 691

$ 731

$ 665

$ 543

Earnings per common share










Diluted earnings per common share

$ 3.32

$ 3.86

$ 4.02

$ 3.73

$ 3.02

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)

.06

.06

.06

.06

.07

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

$ 3.38

$ 3.92

$ 4.08

$ 3.79

$ 3.09

Other expense










Other expense

$ 1,415

$ 1,363

$ 1,303

$ 1,297

$ 1,396

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets

(13)

(13)

(12)

(13)

(15)

Noninterest operating expense

$ 1,402

$ 1,350

$ 1,291

$ 1,284

$ 1,381

Efficiency ratio










Noninterest operating expense (numerator)

$ 1,402

$ 1,350

$ 1,291

$ 1,284

$ 1,381

Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$ 1,707

$ 1,740

$ 1,739

$ 1,731

$ 1,692

Other income

611

657

606

584

580

Less: Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

-

18

(2)

(8)

2

Denominator

$ 2,318

$ 2,379

$ 2,347

$ 2,323

$ 2,270

Efficiency ratio

60.5 %

56.8 %

55.0 %

55.3 %

60.8 %

Balance sheet data










Average assets










Average assets

$ 208,321

$ 211,853

$ 209,581

$ 211,981

$ 211,478

Goodwill

(8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(92)

(100)

(113)

(126)

(140)

Deferred taxes

27

29

28

30

33

Average tangible assets

$ 199,791

$ 203,317

$ 201,031

$ 203,420

$ 202,906

Average common equity










Average total equity

$ 28,998

$ 28,707

$ 28,725

$ 27,745

$ 27,019

Preferred stock

(2,394)

(2,394)

(2,565)

(2,405)

(2,011)

Average common equity

26,604

26,313

26,160

25,340

25,008

Goodwill

(8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(92)

(100)

(113)

(126)

(140)

Deferred taxes

27

29

28

30

33

Average tangible common equity

$ 18,074

$ 17,777

$ 17,610

$ 16,779

$ 16,436

At end of quarter










Total assets










Total assets

$ 210,321

$ 208,105

$ 211,785

$ 208,855

$ 215,137

Goodwill

(8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(93)

(94)

(107)

(119)

(132)

Deferred taxes

26

28

30

31

34

Total tangible assets

$ 201,789

$ 199,574

$ 203,243

$ 200,302

$ 206,574

Total common equity










Total equity

$ 28,991

$ 29,027

$ 28,876

$ 28,424

$ 27,169

Preferred stock

(2,394)

(2,394)

(2,394)

(2,744)

(2,011)

Common equity

26,597

26,633

26,482

25,680

25,158

Goodwill

(8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(93)

(94)

(107)

(119)

(132)

Deferred taxes

26

28

30

31

34

Total tangible common equity

$ 18,065

$ 18,102

$ 17,940

$ 17,127

$ 16,595

______________

(1)

After any related tax effect.

