Gold Forecast Today 14/04: Continues To Soar (Video)
- Gold markets have rallied rather significantly during the trading session on Friday as we continue to see buyers come in and try to find a bit of safety in this very noisy market. With that being said, I am very cautious about chasing trades and I do think that given enough time, gold could very well pull back. But I think that pullback ends up being a nice buying opportunity.
I have no interest again in shorting gold. I just think it's far too strong at this point. Nonetheless, gold is measured moved to go to the 3,300 level given enough time. And I would not be surprised at all to see that. That is based on the bullish flag that we had formed previously. So, we'll just have to wait and see if that plays out either way. With everything and all the craziness that's going on, Gold is still one of the best plays.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewReady to trade our Gold forecast ? We've shortlisted the most trusted Gold brokers in the industry for you.
