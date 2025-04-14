Eight Injured In Sinthan Top Road Accident

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- At least eight were injured in a road accident on Sinthan Top area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district on Monday.
An official said that an accident occurred at Sinthan Top of the vehicle Intra-v vehicle (chota hathi) registration number JK03P-2493 resulting in injuries to at least eight persons, reported news agency JKNS.
He said that all the injured persons have been rescued by Police,Tourist police ,traffic police along with local administration and locals of the areas and all of them were taken to PHC Larnoo.
The injured person has been identified as Arif Ahmad Awan , Mohammad Imran Awan ,Showkat Ali Dedar , Gulzar Ahmad Ladi, Mohammad Altaf Khari, Bashir Ahmad Awan, Shafkat Ahmad Khari and Mohammad Yousuf Awan.
The official said that three injured persons have been referred to GMC Anantnag and two of them have been referred to SDH Kokernag after getting their first treatment at PHC Larnoo.
He said that all the injured people are stable.
Meanwhile police have taken cognizance and started an investigation in this regard.
