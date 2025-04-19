Four Injured In Road Accident In South Kashmir's Awantipora

Officials said that a minibus after it lost its control hit a divider near Jammu-Srinagar National Highway at Awantipora bypass.

In this incident four people were injured, who were immediately shifted to nearby hospital, where from one of the injured was referred to Srinagar hospital, reported news agency GNS.

The injured have been identified as Sumitra (referred to Srinagar) resident of Chatisgarh, Mukesh Kumar resident of Jammu Akhnoor, Vikas son of Narinder Singh resident of Jammu and Hari Shankar resident of Bilaspur Chatisgarh.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now