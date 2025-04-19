Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Four Injured In Road Accident In South Kashmir's Awantipora

2025-04-19 02:02:47
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- At least four people were injured after a minibus they were travelling in met with an accident near Gooripora Padgampora area of South Kashmir's Awantipora on Saturday.

Officials said that a minibus after it lost its control hit a divider near Jammu-Srinagar National Highway at Awantipora bypass.

In this incident four people were injured, who were immediately shifted to nearby hospital, where from one of the injured was referred to Srinagar hospital, reported news agency GNS.

The injured have been identified as Sumitra (referred to Srinagar) resident of Chatisgarh, Mukesh Kumar resident of Jammu Akhnoor, Vikas son of Narinder Singh resident of Jammu and Hari Shankar resident of Bilaspur Chatisgarh.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident.

