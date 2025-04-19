Hindus Have Become Refugees In Bengal: Mithun Chakraborty Slams State Govt Over Murshidabad Violence

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 19 (IANS) BJP leader and actor Mithun Chakraborty strongly criticised the West Bengal government over the recent violence in Murshidabad in which three people were killed, alleging targeted attacks against the Hindu community and remarked that they have become refugees.

Speaking to IANS, Chakraborty remarked, "Hindus have become refugees in Bengal. Bullying and muscle power is running everywhere here. We don't want any riots, we don't want any conflict. We have always demanded fair elections, but they simply don't allow it."

When asked whether Hindus were being deliberately targeted in Bengal, Chakraborty responded,“The Waqf Act is just an excuse. There's a different agenda behind them. The new Waqf Act is meant for our Muslim brothers and sisters, but what's really happening is that political leaders have grabbed land for their own use, some have built godowns, some have rented them out for profit. If this money had gone to support the Muslim community, to help their women, it would have been something else. But instead, the leaders are enjoying it themselves."

He further added,“Hindus have been displaced, their homes destroyed. They never opposed anyone, they didn't protest, yet their houses were burned and ruined. Now, they're surviving on khichdi in temporary shelters. They've been made homeless. What was their fault?”

Responding to the question of whether Muslims are being given a free hand under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's government, Chakraborty claimed,“If Madam (Mamata Banerjee) wants, she can stop all this in one day. But she hasn't taken any strict action against even one person yet. The situation is such that now, Sanatani Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, none of them will vote for this party.

"Their traditional vote bank is shifting, so to keep their core voters happy, they're allowing these things to happen. Even if someone dies, it doesn't matter to them.”

This development comes amid heightened political tension in the state following the April 11 violence in Murshidabad's Dhulian area.

The unrest erupted during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, resulting in the deaths of three individuals and injuries to several others.

The incident triggered a political storm, with both the state and central leadership trading accusations.