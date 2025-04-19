Kashmir Parts Receive Fresh Snowfall, Rains Lash Plains

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The higher reaches of Kashmir experienced fresh snowfall on Saturday while the plains were lashed by the intermittent rainfall, bringing a dip in temperatures.
According to officials, a moderate snowfall occured in areas like Tulail and Gurez in north Kashmir's Bandipora district, leading to the closure of key roads and suspension of classwork.
The Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Gurez ordered the suspension of class work up to the 8th standard in Tulail and up to the 5th standard in Gurez Tehsil due to the continuous snowfall and inclement weather.
The decision, he said, was taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of school children.
Meanwhile, the Gurez-Bandipora road, a vital link connecting the remote border region to the rest of the Valley, has been closed for vehicular movement following the fresh spell of snow, officials said.
In South Kashmir, Sinthan Top, the mountain pass that connects Anantnag with Kishtwar district via National Highway 244, has also been closed for traffic movement for today and tomorrow due to overnight snowfall, authorities confirmed.
