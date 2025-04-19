Police Attaches Vehicle Under UAPA In Srinagar

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In its relentless efforts to dismantle the terror-ecosystem, Srinagar Police has attached a vehicle belonging to a terrorist associate under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA).
“A motorcycle bearing registration number PB17A-3362 (Chassis No. 379870, Model year 2007), in the possession of an individual namely Fahad Bashir Siddiqui son of Bashir Ahmed Siddiqui resident of Akilmir Khanyar, has been attached by Srinagar Police,” a police spokesman said in a statement issued Kashmir Observer.
This decisive action has been carried out under Section 25 of the UAPA, as part of ongoing investigations linked to case FIR No. 55/2021 registered in Police Station MR Gunj, police said.
“Notices prohibiting the sale, transfer, or rental of the attached vehicle under legal procedures have been duly served in accordance with the law. The attachment was executed by a duly constituted police team in full compliance with the laid down legal procedures.”
Meanwhile, the spokesman said that Srinagar Police remains committed to acting firmly against those involved in or supporting unlawful and terror-related activities .
Read Also
Police Attaches Property Worth ₹3.47 Crores In UAPA Case In Central Kashmir's Ganderbal
Over 10 Kanals Of Land Attached Under UAPA In J&K's Ramban
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN19042025000215011059ID1109447555
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment