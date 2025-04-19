Jeff Goldblum Reveals Why He To Change The Ending Of ‘The Fly’

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, April 19 (IANS) Hollywood star Jeff Goldblum shared that he "had a vigorous conversation" with director David Cronenberg as he was unhappy with the ending of the horror classic“The Fly”.

The 72-year-old actor starred in the 1986 body horror as eccentric scientist Seth Brundle, who begins turning into a fly when the insect enters his teleportation machine. He was unhappy with the ending to the film that saw Brundle act violently towards his love interest Ronnie Quaife and their unborn child.

Speaking on the 'Smartless' podcast, Goldblum said: "I had a vigorous conversation with (Cronenberg) about the ending. There was an ending which painted me, retroactively, in a villainous (way) – even though I tried to kill her at the end and meld all three of us."

The actor said that he became a "passionate protector" of his alter ego and didn't want Ronnie to end up with his love rival Stathis Borans, reports co..

"By that time, I was such an advocate and passionate protector of my character, I was possessive. I didn't want (Veronica) to wind up with (Stathis). I said (to Cronenberg), 'Wait a minute!' Who was I to talk to him about that? But, as it turns out, it wound up ending kind of like that," he said.

Goldblum had nothing but good things to say about his experience collaborating with the 'Dead Ringers' director.

The actor said: "He, even though he makes those wild movies, is a very buttoned-up, sweet Canadian. Civil, polite, delightful, smart, intellectual artist – who marches to his own drum, of course."

Goldblum said that it took five hours to apply the necessary makeup and prosthetics for his depiction of an insect in the film but thinks the "passionate" experience was worth the time.

He said: "It was a very arduous, but lovely, passionate experience."