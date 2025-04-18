Trump's Misguided And Deluded Tariff Crusade

MENAFN - Asia Times) Donald Trump's economic advisors are looking to tariffs as a magic bullet for America's ailments, a simultaneous bid to bring back manufacturing, defend the dollar's status as the world's reserve currency and contain runaway public debt.

But this strategy is a house of cards, founded on mutually incompatible goals that defy economic logic. Reciprocal tariffs, including a whopping 145% on China, may generate revenue for government coffers but risk long-term stagnation and fractured alliances while failing to address America's structural economic imbalances.

For trading partners like the EU and India, the tariff policy not only threatens export markets but also poses a significant risk to global economic integration, signaling a retreat into 1930s-like protectionism that could unravel decades of economic progress and poverty alleviation worldwide.

1.) Reviving manufacturing

Trump's team aims to restore America's industrial might, blaming China's currency manipulation, technology theft and cheap exports for hollowing out American manufacturing.

They claim offshoring obliterated 50 million American jobs, a figure inflated by automation's simultaneous toll. But digital photography displaced analog jobs, e-readers upended printing and robotics redefined previously human-run assembly lines-trends Trump's advisors scarcely acknowledge.

In 2024, manufacturing contributed 11% to the US GDP, down from 20% in the 1980s, reflecting not just foreign competition but technological evolution, the US failure to reskill its workforce and changing global supply chains.

Tariffs aim to lure factories back, promising to make America“great again” by shielding domestic producers from imports.

2.) Preserving dollar supremacy

The policy also prioritizes the dollar's role as the world's reserve currency. China and Russia, through BRICS+, are probing alternatives, prompting Trump to wield tariffs as a deterrent.

In his January 2025 inaugural address, Trump vowed 100% tariffs on nations pursuing de-dollarization, a threat that has now materialized with 145% tariffs on China and various other levels for others within 90 days.

These measures aim to bully trading partners into maintaining dollar-centric trade, preserving the US's ability to borrow cheaply. With $120 billion in US trade and $437 billion in total global exports (2024) , India faces acute risks, as tariffs could choke its access to American markets, squeezing its export-driven growth.

3.) Managing debt and funding tax cuts