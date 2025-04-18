Synthetic Chicken Breakthrough Signals New Era In Cultivated Meat

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Scientists at the University of Tokyo have successfully grown 10-gram, nugget-sized pieces of chicken meat in a laboratory setting, marking a significant advancement in the field of cultivated meat. The research team, led by Professor Shoji Takeuchi, utilised a bioreactor system that mimics the body's circulatory system to deliver nutrients and oxygen to chicken muscle cells, enabling the growth of thicker and more structured meat tissues. This development addresses a longstanding challenge in lab-grown meat production: the difficulty of supplying nutrients to cells deep within dense tissue without a natural blood vessel network.

The bioreactor employs over 1,000 fine hollow fibres to facilitate internal perfusion, allowing for consistent tissue growth. The resulting meat chunks measure approximately 2cm in length and 1cm in thickness, dimensions that were previously unattainable in lab-grown meat due to limitations in nutrient delivery. The team is exploring the use of edible cellulose fibres to replace the current synthetic ones, aiming to enhance texture and simplify the production process.

This innovation not only holds promise for the food industry but also has potential applications in regenerative medicine and soft robotics, according to Professor Takeuchi. By enabling the growth of more complex tissue structures, the technology could pave the way for the development of functional human organs and advanced prosthetics.

Experts in the field have lauded the breakthrough. Dr. Rodrigo Ledesma-Amaro, a synthetic biology specialist at Imperial College London, described it as a“transformative step” for the cultured meat sector. Derek Stewart, a professor of food science at Scotland's James Hutton Institute, emphasised the importance of this advancement in overcoming current challenges in the industry.

Despite the current high costs associated with lab-grown meat production, Professor Takeuchi believes that advancements and scaling could make this technology economically viable within five to ten years. The cultivated meat market is projected to reach a value of $25 billion over the next decade, driven by consumer acceptance, cost reductions, and supportive policy responses.

The environmental benefits of lab-grown meat are also significant. Cultivated meat production requires less land and emits fewer greenhouse gases compared to conventional meat farming. This aligns with global efforts to mitigate climate change and reduce the environmental impact of food production.

