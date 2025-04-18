403
Torrential Rain Triggers Widespread Flooding in Italy, Three Fatalities Reported
(MENAFN) Heavy rainfall that began Thursday has led to deadly flooding in northwestern Italy, resulting in three fatalities, according to reports released on Friday.
Italian media reported that two individuals were discovered on Friday after their vehicles plunged into a sinkhole, while a third person was found deceased inside his home the previous day.
The Piedmont region has been grappling with intense storms marked by heavy rain and strong winds, which have caused rivers to overflow and disrupted both road and rail services.
Authorities had issued a red alert—the highest warning level—on Thursday, though conditions showed a "slight improvement" by Friday. Despite that, an orange alert remains in place due to persistent avalanche threats.
Severe weather conditions have resulted in power failures and have cut off access to certain homes. Efforts to rescue those affected are currently underway throughout the area.
